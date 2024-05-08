We’re gonna’ need a bigger boat as popular shark horror movie franchise 47 Meters Down is getting another installment

It looks like 2024 is the year of the shark as great white horror movie franchise 47 Meters Down is getting yet another installment.

The threequel, officially titled 47 Meters Down: The Wreck, has been announced and is launching worldwide at Cannes, as reported by Deadline . The movie is directed by horror helmer My Bloody Valentine’s Patrick Lussier and welcomes back series creator Johannes Roberts and screenwriter Ernest Riera (who wrote the first two films) as co-writers.

47 Meters Down: The Wreck follows a father who takes his daughter on a scuba diving trip to a famous shipwreck in the hopes of rebuilding their relationship. But in true 47 Meters fashion, as soon as they hit the water their scuba instructor has an accident which leaves them alone and unprotected inside the maze of the wreck, with little oxygen in their tanks and a barrage of bloodthirsty great white sharks ready to attack. Production is expected to begin later this year with casting discussion already underway.

The franchise was first introduced in 2017 with 47 Meters Down starring Claire Holt and Mandy Moore as sisters whose shark diving experience in Mexico goes horribly wrong leaving them trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Then in 2019, the sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged landed following four teenage girls being hunted by strangely evolved yet blind sharks in an underwater cave system.

Both movies kept audiences on the edge of their seats with adrenaline-rushing chase scenes and sharp-toothed beasts, but it sounds as though Wreck will be even better as creator Roberts told Deadline, “47 Meters Down: The Wreck is going to be the biggest, most intense film of this franchise.”

It seems as though there is something in the water, as this isn't the first shark movie announcement we have had this year. Netflix recently revealed the first trailer for Under Paris , their upcoming French shark movie set at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Deep Blue Sea director Renny Harlin also has another shark movie up his sleeve titled Deep Water which is expected to drop later this year.

47 Meters Down: The Wreck does not yet have a release date. For more check out our list of the best shark movies , or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way.