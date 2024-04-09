Netflix’s new shark themed thriller gets its first trailer, and fans are calling it the "French Jaws"

Forget a bigger boat, it looks like we’re going to need a bigger city as the sharks are taking over Paris in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming French thriller Under Paris.

In the trailer, we see what looks to be a marine biologist tracking a giant shark that has made its way from African waters to Paris. The fish breaks into the River Seine and soon starts terrorizing the Parisian public, while the French authorities desperately attempt to capture the beast. See the full clip above.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Summer 2024. Paris is hosting the World Triathlon Championships on the Seine for the first time. Sophia, a brilliant scientist, learns from Mika, a young environmental activist, that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. To avoid a bloodbath at the heart of the city, they have no choice but to join forces with Adil, the Seine river police commander."

Netflix shared the clip on Twitter captioned "When a giant shark emerges in the Seine, a marine scientist and young activist must work together to prevent a bloodbath." And it looks like fans are already excited, with one commenting "You had me at 'giant shark'," another fan went as far as to call it "A French Jaws." Whilst some were quick to point out the irony in its setting, "Don't spoil the Olympics!" said one Twitter user .

The choice to set the fishy flick during a 2024 sports ceremony in Paris is a bold one as The 2024 Summer Olympics will actually be taking place there this July, making the horror of the upcoming flick feel a little more real. Even so, it seems a little unlikely that great white sharks will be breaking into Parisian waters anytime soon.

Directed by Mayhem’s Xavier Gens, the movie stars The Artist’s Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, and Léa Léviant.

Under Paris will be swimming onto Netflix on June 5. For more, see our list of the best Netflix movies available to watch right now, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way this year.