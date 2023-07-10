Diablo 4 hasn't even hit Season 1 yet and players are already hitting for billions in one attack

The current record stands at over two billion in one hit

Diablo 4 is becoming a battleground over who can deal the most damage in a single hit, and the record is now seemingly over two billion.

The 'competition' - if you can call it that - ramped up after a tweet from Moxsy over the past weekend on July 8. The streamer managed to drop a staggering 957,957,504 damage in a single hit from their Druid character while utilizing a supreme Werewolf Shred-oriented build.

What's key about this build from Moxsy is that it's all revolving around lightning-based damage, which we can tell because the UI text noting the damage is written in white. 

That staggering figure wasn't to last long though, because just a day later on July 8, Moxsy beat their own figure, posting an astounding 1.8 billion damage hit with their Druid. "I bet that was a big number right there on that elite that just disintegrated," the streamer nonchalantly remarks in the clip below. And yeah, it was 1.8 billion.

But even that figure wasn't long for the world! Two days later on July 10, a player has come from out of nowhere with over two billion damage in one hit, and from the looks of the (admittedly tiny) screenshot just below, all two billion of that looks to be from one supremely powerful critical hit.

The hits keep coming, and they don't stop coming. Thinking no one was ever going to beat the 1.8 billion mark was probably a bad bet for Moxsy to make, but to be fair, he never seriously claimed he'd be standing atop the damage charts when all was said and done. There are even reports of a similar Druid build hitting north of four billion, but I haven't been able to find proof of this hit for myself. 

This is all before Diablo 4 Season 1 launches as well, and even with potential nerfs, we're surely going to see this record shattered when players get their mitts on new gear entering the game with the debut season, especially the super gems which even Blizzard calls "stupid broken."

Speaking of brilliant player feats, a Diablo 4 Hardcore duo just beat a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon together, making them the first duo to achieve the milestone.

