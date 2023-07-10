Diablo 4 duo win race to clear a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon on Hardcore

Two Diablo 4 players have managed to conquer a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon on Hardcore, making them the first known players in the world to do so.

Over the weekend, players AlAlon and Riise completed Nightmare Dungeon Guulrahn Canals at Tier 100 in Hardcore mode. Both players opted for the Necromancer and pulled off the miraculous feat by using the likes of Bone Spear for powerful critical hits and, of course, summoning an army of murderous undead minions to lend a decaying hand.

In a tweet, AlAlon describes the experience as "tough, but so rewarding" and thanked the folks at Blizzard for "creating this masterpiece". The player plans to release a walkthrough video in the next few days, which will be worth tuning into if you're keen to see how the pair pulled this off or if you want some tips for taking on Diablo 4's toughest Nightmare Dungeons yourself.

#Diablo4HardcoreHey Blizzard and the Diablo Community! Just conquered Nightmare Dungeon Tier 100 on Hardcore in@Diablo4 tough, but so rewarding. Thanks@Blizzardand Adam Fletcher for creating this masterpiece. More HC warriors out there? Btw, where is magic find affix?xDggs! pic.twitter.com/otYyOCpjAKJuly 8, 2023 See more

There've been a lot of world firsts in Diablo 4 lately as earlier this month, the last remaining three ultra-rare Unique items, Melted Heart of Selig, The Doombringer, and Ring of Starless Skies, were discovered for the very first time.

Diablo 4 Season 1 kicks off later this month on July 20. Dubbed the 'Season of the Malignant', it will test your mettle against new elite creatures and offer new opportunities to grow in power. You'll need to have completed the Diablo 4 campaign before jumping in, though.

Check out our Necromancer build guide for how to get the most out of this formidable class.