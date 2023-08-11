Diablo 1.1.2 patch notes expected later today ahead of update next week

Shortly after revealing the Diablo 4 1.1.2 hotfix is coming "very soon" , Blizzard has said the update's patch notes are due later today.

On August 10, Diablo 4 community development director, Adam Fletcher, let fans know that an update on the game's latest hotfix will be shared tomorrow on August 11. "Tomorrow we will have a preview of the 1.1.2 patch notes for #DiabloIV to share," Fletcher wrote yesterday, "mostly some bug fixes but we expect this patch next week."

Unfortunately, we don't have a more precise timeframe for this, so we'll just have to sit tight for now and wait to hear more from the team at Blizzard. We will also update this story with the patch notes once they go live.

You may be surprised to hear that we're getting another hotfix so soon after the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 - which was released earlier this week. As Fletcher wrote in their tweet, this next patch is mostly to smooth out some bugs. More specifically, the community manager has previously said that the same patch should also fix the issues with the 'Fury Against Fate' side quest.

Thankfully, it seems with each new hotfix, players get slightly more happier with how Diablo 4 is shaping up. Shortly after the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 we saw a wave of community positivity - something that's been mostly lacking since the release of Diablo 4 Season 1 .