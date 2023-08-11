Diablo 1.1.2 patch notes expected later today ahead of update next week

By Hope Bellingham
published

Diablo 4 players don't need to wait long for the next update

Diablo 4 Wrathful Invoker
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Shortly after revealing the Diablo 4 1.1.2 hotfix is coming "very soon", Blizzard has said the update's patch notes are due later today.

On August 10, Diablo 4 community development director, Adam Fletcher, let fans know that an update on the game's latest hotfix will be shared tomorrow on August 11. "Tomorrow we will have a preview of the 1.1.2 patch notes for #DiabloIV to share," Fletcher wrote yesterday, "mostly some bug fixes but we expect this patch next week." 

Unfortunately, we don't have a more precise timeframe for this, so we'll just have to sit tight for now and wait to hear more from the team at Blizzard. We will also update this story with the patch notes once they go live. 

See more

You may be surprised to hear that we're getting another hotfix so soon after the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 - which was released earlier this week. As Fletcher wrote in their tweet, this next patch is mostly to smooth out some bugs. More specifically, the community manager has previously said that the same patch should also fix the issues with the 'Fury Against Fate' side quest. 

Thankfully, it seems with each new hotfix, players get slightly more happier with how Diablo 4 is shaping up. Shortly after the Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1 we saw a wave of community positivity - something that's been mostly lacking since the release of Diablo 4 Season 1

In more positive Diablo 4 news, just yesterday one player found themselves in an extremely blessed position after they found what might be the luckiest Diablo 4 item ever.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  