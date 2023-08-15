Diablo 4 trading suspended indefinitely due to gold and item duplication exploit

Trading in Diablo 4 has been suspended indefinitely due to a gold and item duplication exploit.

Diablo 4 fans became aware of the exploit after noticing the eye-watering amounts of gold being used to bid on items. Many reported the issue to Blizzard, and, given the devastating impact this could have on the in-game economy, the developer has quickly taken action and suspended player trading until further notice while it works on a fix.

In a statement posted on the Diablo 4 subreddit, Blizzard said: "We've suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a gold and item duplication exploit. We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we've reinstated the ability to trade. Once that is done, we will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy playing experience for all."

Blizzard also warns that any player who uses gold and item duplication exploits will "be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement", meaning those caught could be issued with a suspension or have their accounts banned entirely. "We thank you for reporting this exploit to us and your patience," the developer adds.

Although no time frame has been given for when we can expect trading to be reinstated, given how important the mechanic is in Diablo 4, chances are we won't have to wait very long.

In other Diablo 4 news, the 1.1.2 Patch arrives today, August 15, offering a plethora of bug fixes for dungeons and events, classes, quest, and more. Sadly for farmers, it also kills the popular farming glitch that meant Nightmare Dungeons could be repeated by promoting other party members to leader.

