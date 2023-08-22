Tekken 8 release date leaks hours before Opening Night Live

Tekken 8's release date has leaked hours before Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023, and it's supposedly due January 2024.

Just a few hours before Opening Night Live is set to kick off at Gamescom 2023, it seems a well-known leaker has shared the Tekken 8 release date. Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia - who is known for sharing hidden information from the Microsoft store and who previously leaked Diablo 4's release date - has said that Tekken 8 will release on January 26, 2024.

Although this, like all leaks, should be taken with a grain of salt, we are due to get an update on the Bandai Namco fighting game during Opening Night Live, according to host Geoff Keighley - so I wouldn't be surprised if this was the intended announcement. If you're hoping to see this officially announced during the event, here's how to watch Opening Night Live 2023 .

Tekken 8: January 26, 2024 pic.twitter.com/C5B7igLhMZAugust 22, 2023 See more

Luckily for fans that just can't handle the anticipation, Geoff Keighley has already revealed a lot of what to expect during tonight's showcase. As the host has reiterated multiple times in the lead-up to the event: "Much of tonight’s program has been pre-announced so you know what to expect." Based on the current line-up, we'll be getting updates on Alan Wake 2 , Assassin's Creed Mirage , Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty , Mortal Kombat 1 , Sonic Superstars, and more.

Other than the Tekken 8 release date, we haven't seen any other major leaks ahead of tonight's event. We have however seen some concept art from Monolith's upcoming Wonder Woman game , which fans are hoping could be linked to some kind of reveal during tonight's showcase. As much as I'd love to see more of this title, we should probably lower our expectations since Wonder Woman isn't currently part of that lineup above.

Aside from Opening Night Live, there's still lots to look forward to this week like Xbox's Gamescom presence which includes "exclusive theatre presentations" for Starfield and Forza Motorsport . If you're wondering what else we've got to look forward to over the rest of the week, take a look at our Gamescom 2023 schedule .