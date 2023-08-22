Here's how to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 showcase in full on August 22.

As ever, Geoff Keighley is set to roll out a blockbuster showcase to commemorate the start of Gamescom. The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 presentation will be premiering live from Cologne, Germany, later today on August 22 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. BST/8 p.m. CEST.

As for where you can watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase in full, look no further than the YouTube livestream just below. Keighley apparently expects the live show to run for right around two hours which, if you're familiar with Keighley-lead showcases, is pretty par for the course at this point with the host.

You can check out the YouTube thumbnail just above for a good idea of what to expect at the showcase. The likes of Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, and Assassin's Creed Mirage will all be popping up in some capacity before they launch later this year, as well as Mortal Kombat 1 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

If you're wondering whether there's a common theme among these games, it's that they've all been announced. Keighley has been sort of downplaying the whole presentation over the last few days, telling fans to expect updates on games that have already been announced, rather than brand new reveals and "world premieres."

This whole showcase preludes the main Gamescom show, at which we know for sure that Xbox will be appearing, complete with Starfield in tow just a few days before it releases. You can check out our full Gamescom 2023 schedule for a complete look at all the festivities over the coming few days.

