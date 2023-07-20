Gamescom 2023 schedule: Everything you need to know

Gamescom 2023 is set to be one of the largest events of the year as the video game creators and members of the public from around the world flock to the Koelnmesse exhibition center in Cologne, Germany. There's going to be five days of exclusive showcases, massive reveals, and opportunities to go hands-on with some of the biggest new games of 2023 and beyond. The Gamescom 2023 schedule is still beginning to come together, but some major industry players have already confirmed attendance.

We already know that Opening Night Live will return to kick Gamescom off, with producer Geoff Keighley already teasing a smattering of news and reveals. The Future Games Show will be there too, with the GamesRadar+ flagship digital showcase set to deliver world premieres and new trailers for some of your most anticipated upcoming games. Below you'll find everything you need to know about Gamescom 2023, including dates, times, and details on which publishers will be on the ground.

What is Gamescom 2023?

Gamescom is a video game event held annually in Cologne, Germany. Unlike E3, Gamescom is open to members of the public – meaning that you can get your hands on some of the biggest upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games, and tickets are already on sale. This year promises to be one of the biggest Gamescom events ever, with exhibitors from 60 different nations showcasing their products across a gross exhibition space that will stretch 230,000 square meters. There are also events happening around the showfloor, including the return of Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live and GamesRadar's Future Games Show.

When is Gamescom 2023?

Gamescom 2023 runs officially between Wednesday, August 23 and Sunday, August 27. The showfloor is only open for trade visitors and media on August 23 before the Koelnmesse opens its doors for members of the public for the remaining four days. Additionally, there are events happening around the core dates; Devcom (Gamescom's developer conference) is running between Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22, while Gamescom: Opening Night Live is set to air on the evening of August 22. You can check the full Gamescom 2023 schedule for more information on all of those and more.

Where is Gamescom 2023?

(Image credit: Photo: Koelnmesse / gamescom)

Gamescom 2023 is being held in-person at the Koelnmesse GmbH, the international trade fair and exhibition center located in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. If you can't make it to the Cologne Fair yourself, there will also be digital events happening throughout the week, including the return of Gamescom Studio – the event's official live stream featuring news, interviews, gameplay demos, and more directly from the showfloor.

Who will be at Gamescom 2023?

(Image credit: HoYoverse )

Gamescom 2023 attendance is still being confirmed across the video game industry, but we do already know about some major developers and publishers who will be showing off their upcoming video games. We'll keep this list updated as we get closer to the event, but here's the confirmed Gamescom 2023 list as it stands:

Amazon Games

Bandai Namco

Bethesda Softworks

Devolver Digital

Focus Entertainment

Frontier Developments

Headup Games

HoYoverse

The LEGO Group

Level Infinite

Nexon

Nintendo

Pearl Abyss

Plaion

Raw Fury

SEGA

Team17

Ubisoft

Xbox

Gamescom 2023 schedule

Gamescom: Opening Night Live

(Image credit: Photo: Koelnmesse / gamescom)

When: August 22, time TBC

Geoff Keighley is returning to Cologne to host Gamescom: Opening Night Live. The showcase will be held at the Koelnmesse in Cologne on Tuesday, August 22 and will be used to kick off the week-long event. While we don't know what Keighley has planned just yet, last year's showcase featured over 50 new announcements and game trailers, and 2023 is promising to be even bigger. Watch this space.

Future Games Show: Gamescom Showcase

(Image credit: Future)

When: August 23, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST

The Future Games Show is returning with its annual August showcase , with this year's event promising to deliver world premieres and fresh trailers from the most exciting console, PC, and VR games of 2023 and beyond. While we're yet to announce the host for this year's event, expect FGS to deliver another fantastic showcase full of some of your most anticipated video games.

Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase

(Image credit: Level Infinite)

When: August 23, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST

Level Infinite will be hosting its first ever showcase at Gamescom 2023, with Into the Infinite set to deliver updates on some of the publisher's most anticipated games. The show will reveal exclusive updates from Level Infinite and Tencent’s Global Partner Studios, and we're expecting to see more of: Arena Breakout, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, GTFO, Stampede: Racing Royale, Synced, Wayfinder, and more.