Future Games Show to broadcast Gamescom showcase on August 23

GamesRadar+ is thrilled to confirm that our flagship digital gaming showcase, the Future Games Show, will return on Wednesday, August 23 - bringing you world premieres and fresh trailers from the most exciting console, PC and VR games of 2023 and beyond.



As with previous instalments, this year’s Fall Showcase will arrive during Gamescom 2023, which is taking place at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany between the 23rd and 27th of August.

Hotly-anticipated action RPG Lords of the Fallen debuted a new gameplay trailer in the FGS Summer Showcase (Image credit: CI Games)

You can tune in to the Future Games Show at Gamescom on Wednesday, August 23, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

Following Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live presentation on August 22, our showcase will take place on the first day of the show, debuting over 40 new trailers and providing a closer look at the most interesting titles on PS5, Xbox, Switch, PC, and VR platforms.

Our Gamescom broadcast arrives hot on the heels of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, which spotlighted over 50 games on PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC, including Resistor, En Garde!, and a special deep dive into Lords of the Fallen. The 70 minute+ live stream debuted 11 world premieres, reaching a record 9 million+ live show viewers, and over 60 million post-show views.



Read on for more details on how to take part in the Future Games Show and how to nominate yourself to become an official co-streamer.

How to take part in the Future Games Show

Infectious rhythm-royale game Headbangers made its debut in the FGS Summer Showcase (Image credit: Team17)

There's still time to nominate your game for inclusion in the Future Games Show at Gamescom if you act fast, with a closing date for initial submissions of July 10, 2023.

The Future Games Show is a fantastic way to debut your unannounced game, share new information about an existing title, and address new audiences. The Future Games Show has reached over 400 million viewers to date, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the show.

Whether you're working on an Indie game, a AAA blockbuster, or something in between, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2023 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.



Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2023 nomination form or getting in touch via the addresses below:



To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:

Editorial:

james.jarvis@futurenet.com - Executive Producer

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com - Content Director

Sponsorship:

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (US)

tom.parkinson@futurenet.com - Commercial Lead (UK / US)

What is the Future Games Show?

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar's flagship games showcase, which has featured over 400 games from publishers including Private Division, Sony, Plaion, Square Enix, Warner Bros. Games, Team17, Sega, Ubisoft, Devolver, and many more developers from around the world across all formats and genres.

Games that have debuted in the Future Games Show include Sam Barlow's BAFTA and Golden Joystick award-winning Immortality, the critically acclaimed The Case of The Golden Idol, plus new trailers from major series such as Dying Light, LEGO Star Wars, Death Stranding and many more.

The event is broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms. Future Games Show is hosted by famous videogame voice actors, with past stars including Yuri Lowenthal and Laura Bailey (Marvel's Spider-Man), Briana White and Cody Christian (Final Fantasy VII Remake), and Ashly Burch and John Macmillan (Horizon Forbidden West), among many more.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

Want to share the excitement of the show?

Our co-streamer program is now open, whether you’re an established broadcaster or just growing your community. You can see our list of official co-streamers from our FGS: Summer Showcase on June 10 right here.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Co-Streamer Program directly through this short application form.

Stay tuned for more Future Games Show info