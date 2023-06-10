En Garde! is a fantastical action-adventure game coming to PC later this year in summer, and there's a demo launching soon.

At the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, French indie studio Fireplace Games unveiled the latest trailer for En Garde!, their satirical action-adventure game taking place in 17th century France. As legendary swashbuckling hero Adalia de Volador, it's your job to oppose the tyrannical Count-Duke and fight evil forces wherever they be, all in the name of honor and glory.

Combat in En Garde! plays out in fast-paced real-time fights with ducking, dodging, and last-second parrying. You'll also be able to use environmental objects like barrels and even musical instruments to pelt enemies with. There's either a dedicated story mode seeing Adalia de Volador routing out villainy in France via episodic entries, or you can mix things up with an experimental arena mode, offerings tonnes of various modifiers and differing enemies.

This all takes place against the backdrop of beautiful hand-painted vistas, showering En Garde! and Adalia de Volador's adventures in art you can't take your eyes off. If you can't wait to try Fireplace Games's debut, then we've got good news, because there's a free demo that'll be launching as part of Steam Next Fest the following month in June.

En Garde! was, if you can believe it, originally created as a student project, and an award-winning one at that. The original team of developers has now reunited and expanded under Fireplace Games, to essentially remake the entire thing from the ground up and give En Garde! the fresh coat of paint it deserves.

En Garde! will be out later this summer on PC via Steam, and you can head over to the game's Steam store page to wishlist the game right now.

