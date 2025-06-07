Origami action platformer Hirogami looks stunning in its latest trailer and the best part is there's a new Steam demo available right now

A new demo for Hirogami, an origami-themed platformer, has just been released on Steam, announced in a gorgeous new trailer at the Future Games Show.

In Hirogami, you take on the role of fan-wielding, paper-folding master Hiro. Using their origami shapeshifting powers, you'll have to rid the world of the digital Blight and clear the minds of its inhabitants. Hiro's fan is great for keeping the Blight at bay but many of their paper forms have handy abilities that are superb for fighting back, from rolling into these corrupting creatures as an armadillo or beating them up as a great ape.

Although, as a 3D platformer, you'll mainly be using your various paper forms to get around and solve puzzles in Hirogami. From gliding as a bird and soaring great distances a paper plane, to reaching new heights as a frog and unfolding entirely into a flat sheet to squeeze through narrow gaps or float up using hot air updrafts, there are lots of ways to use each origami form.

As is obvious from the trailer, Hirogami also has a beautifully well-crafted visual style, with almost everything in the world being brightly colored and looking like it's been carefully folded into shape. The lower frame rate even makes it feel like a stop-motion movie.

You'll be able to play Hirogami on PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store when it launches on September 3 this year. While you wait, make sure you check out the new demo and get it on your Steam wishlist so that you definitely don't miss out if you like what you play.

