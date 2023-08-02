Xbox is heading to Gamescom 2023 with "exclusive theatre presentations" for Starfield and Forza Motorsport

Xbox has announced that it will attend Gamescom 2023 with over 30 titles set to appear at its booth, including Starfield .

As announced in a tweet, as well as via Xbox Wire , Xbox will be attending the summer gaming event in Cologne, Germany, from August 24 - August 27. Don't worry if you can't get to Germany for the event, as Xbox has promised daily live coverage from the show floor, including deep dives, gameplay, and developer interviews, that can be streamed from anywhere in the world.

Hey @gamescom, we're headed your way with... 🎁 Our Largest Booth Yet 🎮 The latest Console & PC Games 🎥 Live streams direct from the show floor, Xbox FanFest, and more! Get all the details: https://t.co/r2imJdbGnJ | #XboxGamescomAugust 2, 2023 See more

One of the most exciting things about Xbox's appearance is the games it's bringing with it. As the post reveals, Xbox's booth is bigger than ever this year with 30 new games, 150 gaming stations, photo ops and experiences, and even a specially constructed 300-seat theatre. As for what games Xbox is bringing, fans at the event will be able to experience an exclusive Starfield presentation from Bethesda, as well as talks from Forza Motorsport dev Turn 10 Studios, and the developer of Ara: History Untold, Oxide Games.

As well as this, fans will also find content on The Elder Scrolls Online, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Towerborne - the latest game from developer Stoic. Beyond this, Gamescom will also see games from third-party developers including S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Payday 3, DontNod's upcoming game Jusant, FromSoftware's Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Quantic Dream's Under the Waves, Persona 5 Tactica, and more. You can see the full list of games here .