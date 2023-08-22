Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is coming and I can't wait to play more Death Stranding with cars

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is the next entry in the offroad driving series, and after a trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live today I can't wait to once again put some heavy duty cars in some very compromised situations.

This one has you leading scientific expeditions in a variety of areas, ranging from deserts and forests to steep mountains. You'll have more high-tech tools here, with drones, metal detectors, and more to help you plan your expeditions and find caches of helpful equipment. Some of the tools include things like anchors to help you up steep slopes or echo sounders that will give you an idea of water depth before your vehicle goes adrift. You'll also be managing your camp to build additional structures and hiring NPCs who can help you unlock new skills.

If you need to be sold on MudRunner, the idea is basically 'Death Stranding with cars' - less in the sense of trying to make sense of an abstract story, but more in the way of navigating your way through some intensely treacherous terrain with an ever-expanding array of tools. It's not going to be everybody's cup of tea, but successfully dragging a jeep out of a mudbank after minutes of careful winch use is one of the most satisfying experiences you can have in a video game.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is due to launch in 2024 across pretty much everything - PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

