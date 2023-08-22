After 3 delays, Dragon Age veteran's Nightingale is finally set for Early Access in February 2024

Nightingale, the Victorian survival game with Mass Effect and Dragon Age lineage, finally has a proper Early Access release date, and after three delays it looks like this one might actually stick.

Announced as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, Nightingale is now scheduled to hit Early Access via Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 22, 2024 at a price of $29.99 USD. Originally announced for launch in 2022, the game was delayed first into early 2023, then into fall. Today's announcement is the first proper confirmation that the game will not be out this year, but with a concrete date attached it seems the developers are confident they can meet the release window this time around.

Billed as a "shared world survival crafting game," Nightingale is set in what looks like a fantastical version of the Victorian area, where explorers armed with gaslamps and rifles take on mysterious fae creatures. It's playable solo or in co-op, and on top of familiar survival and crafting mechanics, you can also build estates and hire NPCs to do the menial work for you.

Nightingale is the first title from Inflexion Games, an independent studio founded by BioWare veteran Aaryn Flynn. Flynn served as general manager at BioWare for years, overseeing the launches of much of the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. The setting of Nightingale seems to have been in part inspired by Flynn's desire to get away from the more traditional fantasy and sci-fi trappings of those BioWare greats.

