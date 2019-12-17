Dragon Age 4 trailer, story details, gameplay and everything else we know so far

Dragon Age 4 is happening. No, really. It is. It's been five years since we last visited Thedas, and while we're still in for quite the wait to return once again, we can at least take comfort in knowing we will one day reunite with BioWare's magical world. We don't know too much about the next Dragon Age adventure, but thanks to the ending of Dragon Age: Inquisition and the teaser trailer for the upcoming game, we have plenty of hints to analyse and unpack. The Dread Wolf rises is a lot to go in and of itself. We're keeping on top of absolutely every little droplet of news from BioWare, as well as any little teases that drop as we wait.

With a vague release date window on the cards, we've gathered all of the info about Dragon Age 4 into one place so you keep getting excited about your return to Thedas. We've also put together a list of everything we'd like to see. So cuddle up with your Mabari and settle in as we tell you everything you need to know about the highly anticipated RPG.

Dragon Age 4 won't be coming until April 2022 at the earliest

In a fiscal yearly earnings call for EA's Q2 2020 report, chief operating and financial officer Blake Jorgensen said Dragon Age 4 will "probably" release after the studio's fiscal year of 2022. What this means is the most likely release date window won't be until April 2022 at the earliest. Yes, we're still in for quite a wait for our return to Thedas, but hey, at least it's coming.

The first official teaser Dragon Age 4 trailer hints at what's to come

As part of the many reveals at The Game Awards 2018, we finally got a teaser trailer for Dragon Age 4 - though we still don't have an actual game name just yet. You should watch the brief glimpse above, but the gist is that #TheDreadWolfRises, with an ominous greeting from Solas, of Dragon Age: Inquisition fame:

"So, you found me at last. I suspect you have questions."

If you're not intimately familiar with Dragon Age lore, the 'Dread Wolf' moniker refers to Fen'Harel, the Loki-like elven god of betrayal who has (spoilery) ties to Solas and features prominently in Inquisition's epilogue DLC, Trespasser. Most interestingly of all, the trailer prominently features a red lyrium idol, and it's not just any idol. Those of you who played Dragon Age 2 might recognise it. The idol plays a big role in the corruption of Kirkwall's templars. Now, if you fancy dipping into the second instalment in the series anytime soon, skip past the next section because it contains some *hefty spoilers*.

In the first act of Dragon Age 2, you go into the deep roads with Varric and his brother Bartrand in a bid to recover lost dwarven treasures and make your fortune. You stumble upon an ancient dwarven thaig filled to the brim with red lyrium, and sitting upon a pedestal is the very same idol we see in the trailer. The idol corrupts Bartrand, and causes him to turn his back on his own brother and leave him for dead in the deep roads.

Later on in Act 2, Varric asks you to go and confront Bartrand in his mansion in Hightown for his personal quest. You find out that the idol has poisoned his mind, and makes him "hear a song." As a result of the idol's corruptive power, the dwarf forced his servants to feed on the lyrium, and cut it off them while they were still alive. It's pretty awful to say the least. After confronting and fighting Bartrand you find out he sold the idol to a woman, and who does that woman turn out to be? None other than Kirkwall's Knight Commander, Meredith. The red lyrium drives Meredith to take her fight against the mages and magic to extremes and all but tear apart Kirkwall.

(Image credit: BioWare)

Now, we know red lyrium is bad news in the world of Dragon Age. In Inquisition, if you side with the mages early on, you'll be catapulted into a future scenario where Corypheus is wreaking havoc and what makes an unfortunate comeback? Yep, you've guessed it. Red lyrium. You encounter Fiona who appears to have red lyrium growing out of her, and she says Corypheus has been growing lyrium in living people and harvesting it from their corpses.

From the get go, lyrium courses throughout Inquisition, so naturally it makes sense that it's still a problem in Dragon Age 4. Since we know just how corruptive it can, we also know it must hold untold power. And in the wrong hands... just what will it do? It looks like our old egg friend Solas might be getting his hands on it. The flash of a mural in the teaser as seen above shows what looks like a wolf beast with three eyes and an elf either side of the idol. The Dread Wolf rises right, so what if he does so using the idol? What does that mean for Thedas? We all know what Solas is planning to do, so it can't be good news.

Some eagle-eyed fans have already picked apart every inch of the trailer and explained their theories in impressive detail. If you want to take a deep dive into the trailer, this theory on reddit is quite compelling.

Mark Darrah shares a tiny square "screenshot" of Dragon Age 4

Ok a real screenshot.Slightly redacted. pic.twitter.com/LpioHFI6f9December 4, 2019

On Dragon Age Day, fans everywhere celebrated the world of Thedas and expressed their love for all things Dragon Age. It was a joyous day for fans of the series, and of course we hoped that a tiny nugget of news might drop about Dragon Age 4. Enter BioWare's executive producer Mark Darrah who shared a screenshot of Dragon Age 4... the only snag is it's "super redacted" and doesn't really show much of anything at all. It was all in good humour of course, and while Darrah's antics might not reveal much, it does keep us talking about Dragon Age 4.

In the top right corner you can make out a square image with what looks like a bit of sky and some tree branches. There you have it folks, Dragon Age 4 may have some trees and sky. What a tease.

Solas invites us to tea

Happy 5th Birthday, Dragon Age: Inquisition. pic.twitter.com/mTIRc5HfDMNovember 18, 2019

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of the launch of Dragon Age: Inquisition, BioWare posted a picture of a happy birthday card penned by Solas himself. Although it was a reminder that it has been quite some time since we saw the world of Thedas (sobs wildly), it was great to see a little something from the studio that keeps us excited about Dragon Age 4. "Tea soon?" could be taken in two ways: Either Solas is being a big meanie and giving us an empty promise of a nice cuppa in future - which stings all the more when you consider he doesn't even like tea - or its a clever way of saying a teaser could be on the horizon soon. If it's the latter, we'll have our kettles at the ready for a piping hot update.

"The Dread Wolf rises"

(Image credit: BioWare)

The news front for Dragon Age 4 has been pretty quiet, but rest assured, it's still on the way. In a blog post in September, BioWare game director Casey Hudson posted an update about all of the latest news from the studio, including everything from an Anthem update to an office move. Most importantly, though, Hudson also mentioned that "other big projects" are coming along, and dropped another nod to Dragon Age 4.

"We have several other big projects in the works. I wish I could tell you more about them, but they’re mostly super-secret right now," Hudson wrote. "I can say however that one of our projects has a large and growing team in Edmonton working through pre-production, and based on the progress I’m seeing, I can confirm that indeed the Dread Wolf rises."

See that, the "Dread Wolf rises." Oh, Hudson. What a tease. Dragon Age 4 will likely remain "super-secret" for quite some time, but just knowing it's moving along and still happening is enough to keep our excitement very much alive.

Dragon Age 4 may feature "live service" elements, but won't be like Anthem

According to a new report from the folks over at Kotaku, Dragon Age 4 may well include Anthem-like "live service" elements, but won't actually be like Anthem:

"The idea was that Anthem would be the online game and that Dragon Age and Mass Effect, while they may experiment with online portions, that’s not what defines them as franchises," one developer told Kotaku. "I don’t think you’ll see us completely change those franchises."

Casey Hudson went on to say that Dragon Age 4 will be story-led and character-focused though, and although it's still "too early to talk details" - as explained in a tweet in Jan 2018 - "when we talk about 'live' it just means designed a game for continued storytelling after the main story."

"Dragon Age games shift more than other games," one developer said. Another said that "I know it's going to change like five times in the next two years."

Despite Dragon Age boss Mike Laidlaw leaving, you don't need to worry

And that's despite Mike Laidlaw leaving too. Laidlaw's been at BioWare for 14 years, but in October he announced he was leaving the company. During his tenure there he's worked on games like Jade Empire, Mass Effect and, you know, just the entire Dragon Age series, even serving as Creative Director on Dragon Age: Inquisition.

But fear not, just because one of the main guys making Dragon Age 4 has left, it doesn't spell the end of the series. Laidlaw spoke to a fan on Twitter and confirmed the Dragon Age team already had ideas for a "theoretical" Dragon Age 5.

"There is no planned ending for DA," he said, in response to a question asking if the fantasy role-playing series once had a set conclusion. "There is an evolving plan that tends to look two games ahead or so."

There is no planned ending for DA. There is an evolving plan that tends to look 2 games ahead or so. https://t.co/6Tp1lP6d5GAugust 8, 2017

Alexis Kennedy, of Fallen London and Sunless Seas fame, is involved... and TALKING

Although EA Games hasn’t officially announced Dragon Age 4, it’s nice to know that it’s coming. A semi-official reveal came from one of the writers on the game, Alexis Kennedy, who’s comments sparked ‘Dragon Age 4 confirmed’ headlines all over the place. He admitted the game was in its early stages during an interview, where he also gave us a few little hints as to what role he’s had on the writing team.

“What I can say is I have been given considerable autonomy to work on a storyline bit of lore which is well-segregated from other parts of the game, which makes sense with me being remote,” said Kennedy to Eurogamer. Kennedy is based in the UK compared to the rest of the team at BioWare Edmonton.

“And yes, if you’ve seen a lot of my work before you will probably not be surprised by the choice of subject matter. It’s familiar stuff.”

His previous work includes the brilliant Fallen London and Sunless Sea, both choose your own adventure/RPG titles with dark tones. No doubt Kennedy’s input into Dragon Age 4 is going to be of similar ilk.

He didn’t give much else away in his interview, but if Kennedy says the game was in its early stages in May 2017, we’re going to be waiting a while for a Dragon Age 4 release date.

However, Alexis Kennedy has been talking again; this time to VideoGamer.

"I'm going to tease what I can without, I think, annoying anybody," said Kennedy. "My other half, who is also my co-founder [Lottie Bevan at Weather Factory], said to me a year or two ago 'AK, are all your games about death?' and I said 'Well, kind of'. I'm just a big old goth. And BioWare put me on working on whole chunk of lore and backstory for the faction in the game that you would think of if were thinking big old goth. You know, if you were interested in death."

He went on to say this particular faction is in a game that "might be Dragon Age with a number after it". Cheeky.

"I think anybody who knows anything about Dragon Age lore can make some pretty clear deductions from that," he added.

Tevinter Imperium anyone?

Dragon Age 4 wishlist

Until we get our hands on a brand new scaly adventure or receive some official news, I’ve got plenty of ideas as to what the Dragon Age 4 gameplay and story should feature.

Here are the five top things I’ve got on my Dragon Age 4 wishlist:

1. The return of Solas

If you’ve played the excellent Dragon Age: Inquisition Trespasser DLC, you’ll know that it finishes with somewhat of a cliffhanger revolving around the renegade elf, Solas. In case you missed it, the DLC ends with the Inquisitor planning to pull together a new group of allies banded together from outside Orlais and Ferelden in order to track down Solas. He already has a great knowledge of the Inquisition, so that’s why there’s a need for a brand new crew. But depending on whether you’ve chosen to stop or redeem Solas, will no doubt depend on how you tackle the next part of the story.

That just happens not to exist yet… Until Dragon Age 4? Because Trespasser leaves you with such a Solas-focused cliffhanger, there’s little doubt in my mind that Solas is going to be at the centre of the next game.

2. A little jaunt in Tevinter Imperium

That Trespasser cliffhanger also showed a very important moment that could give away the potential setting of Dragon Age 4. The DLC finished with a dagger stabbed right through a map of Tevinter Imperium, which is an area of Dragon Age‘s world of Thedas, right next to Solas’ camp.

You might dismiss that as a wanton whim from me, but Tevinter Imperium just happens to be an area of Thedas that hasn’t yet been explored. Coincidence? I think not. Tevinter is the oldest human country within Thedas and it’s ruled by a powerful magocracy with leaders that are known as the magisters, who are the most powerful mages. If that doesn’t sound like an awesome place to set Dragon Age 4, I don’t know what does.

3. Better connections with our party members

Of course, a lovely world and a worthy foe is all good, but a Dragon Age game would be nothing without the characters you share your journey with. BioWare has such a talent when it comes to building believable and lovable characters that I actually want to be able to make more connections with them in Dragon Age 4.

Mass Effect, BioWare’s other major game (aside from the upcoming Anthem, that is), regularly features loyalty missions that allow you to build a stronger bond with your party members. Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect Andromeda are both games highlighted for such a feature, and it’s definitely something that would work for Dragon Age 4.

4. More control of how the story flows

From talking to fellow Dragon Age fans and reading online forums, it’s clear that there’s a demand for gamers to have more control over their destiny in Dragon Age 4. Back in the early days of Dragon Age, the decisions you make and your actions all have consequences. But consequences that actually affect the way the rest of the story pans out.

Like in Mass Effect, early Dragon Age games indicate that your choices make a difference to the game’s story. It isn't quite Telltale’s ‘they will remember that’ prompt, but it makes you feel as though there is more player agency than there is in more recent Dragon Age. Dragon Age fans - myself included - think that your choices should be given a little more weight for Dragon Age 4.

5. Take a world of inspiration from Inquisition

My favourite game in the Dragon Age series so far has to be Inquisition and that’s in part down to its open-world structure. Its blend of exploration, side-quests and expertly crafted immersive narrative leads you through its vast world like a Dragon Age game hasn’t quite pulled off before.

Other Dragon Age games prefer to focus on interconnected hub areas, but for a world as rich as Dragon Age’s it makes more sense to me to continue down the open world route started with Inquisition.

What would you love to see in Dragon Age 4? Let us know what you think by tapping the 'see comments' button below.