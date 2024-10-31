How to romance your companions in Dragon Age Veilguard

Dragon Age Veilguard romances see you flirting with your companions at any opportunity and offering gifts in the hopes of one of them committing to a relationship with your Rook. Dragon Age The Veilguard wouldn’t be a true DA game without a robust romance system to get to know these virtual companions, but this iteration has a few differences compared to the previous games. However, much of it runs behind the scenes, so it’s difficult to figure out exactly what your companions think about you. With all that in mind, I’ve laid out everything we’ve been able to figure out about romancing companions in Dragon Age Veilguard.

Who can you romance in Dragon Age Veilguard?

(Image credit: EA)

The seven Dragon Age Veilguard companions are the only eligible romantic partners in the game, so you can’t hook up with any other NPCs. Importantly, there aren’t any restrictions based on any choices made during character creation, such as your Dragon Age Veilguard lineage, gender, or appearance, so you can get flirty with any of the following:

Harding

Neve

Bellara

Lucanis

Davrin

Taash

Emmrich

Be aware that you can commit to only one companion romance during your playthrough, though you can improve your bond with all of them to level them up, and you can complete their companion questlines to unlock their Hero of the Veilguard abilities and special armor sets.

How Dragon Age Veilguard romance works

(Image credit: EA)

Romancing in Dragon Age Veilguard isn’t especially tricky as there are many ways you can show your affection to companions. Conveniently, the same rules of romance apply to all your allies too, so there aren’t many particulars to be aware of. While it seems like some are ready to commit to relationships more so than others, bear these tips in mind regardless of who you’re trying to smooch:

Pick the romantic dialogue options (obviously): Whenever you’re talking to the companion you want to romance, always pick the dialogue choices marked with a red heart whenever they appear. These options are usually supportive or flirtatious, helping you improve your relationship.

Whenever you’re talking to the companion you want to romance, always pick the dialogue choices marked with a whenever they appear. These options are usually supportive or flirtatious, helping you improve your relationship. Dialogue choices in other conversations also matter: During conversations with other NPCs, picking certain responses can cause companions to approve or disapprove. Obviously, you’ll want to pick dialogue options that align with your preferred companion’s attitudes, values, and beliefs, so make sure you pay attention to their personalities too!

During conversations with other NPCs, picking certain responses can cause companions to approve or disapprove. Obviously, you’ll want to pick dialogue options that align with your preferred companion’s attitudes, values, and beliefs, so make sure you pay attention to their personalities too! Keep them in your party during quests: This mainly helps to level up their bond, making them more effective in combat, but it also means they’ll be around for more conversations where you can get them to like you more, as above.

This mainly helps to level up their bond, making them more effective in combat, but it also means they’ll be around for more conversations where you can get them to like you more, as above. Talk to them as much as possible: Regardless of whether your favoured companion is in your party, be sure to check in with them in the Lighthouse between quests to see if any time-sensitive conversations or quests are available.

Regardless of whether your favoured companion is in your party, be sure to check in with them in the Lighthouse between quests to see if any time-sensitive conversations or quests are available. Complete their companion quests: I advise completing companion quests as soon as you get them so that you don’t forget and miss out on a prime relationship-building opportunity. These will help build your bond and romance, and if you complete all the companion quests, you’ll unlock their Hero of the Veilguard boost too.

I advise completing companion quests as soon as you get them so that you don’t forget and miss out on a prime relationship-building opportunity. These will help build your bond and romance, and if you complete all the companion quests, you’ll unlock their Hero of the Veilguard boost too. Buy them gifts: As our Dragon Age Veilguard tips explain, going shopping often can be very useful, and you should buy items marked as gifts whenever possible. This unlocks a quest where you need to hand over your gift to the relevant companion in the Lighthouse, upping their approval.

(Image credit: EA)

If you’re doing some or all the above, you should be well on your way forging a solid relationship – unless a companion has the Dragon Age Veilguard Hardened effect, which does slow things down. You can get an idea of how your companions feel about you by checking their approval status, represented by an icon below their bond level (this is a separate system aimed more at earning skill points to upgrade your companions’ abilities) in the individual companion menus. However, this approval system is largely buried behind the scenes, so here’s my understanding of what each icon means:

Speech bubble = The companion considers Rook an acquaintance

= The companion considers Rook an acquaintance Thumbs up = The companion considers Rook a friend and you’re on great terms

= The companion considers Rook a friend and you’re on great terms Heart = The companion is romantically interested in Rook

(Image credit: EA)

Eventually, you’ll reach a choice with any companions you’ve been flirting with where you must choose to either cut off any chance of romance with them or remain open to a romantic relationship. While the latter option doesn’t guarantee a romantic relationship in the future, the former option entirely locks you out of one for the rest of the game, so only pick the option to turn down a romance if you’re certain you don’t want to go any further.



Like some of the best RPGs out there, Veilguard has a solid romance system to get know your companions



