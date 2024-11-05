Should you knock out the First Warden or talk sense into him in Dragon Age Veilguard?

The Dragon Age Veilguard First Warden choice isn’t one of the most crucial choices in the game, but it does affect your companions’ approval. Narratively, the Siege of Weisshaupt is pivotal in Dragon Age The Veilguard as the team of heroes tries to strike down one of the villainous elf gods, but this seemingly quite important choice regarding the First Warden doesn’t do much, mainly affecting how your companions view Rook. With that in mind, I’ve explained exactly what happens below, whether you want to knock out the First Warden in Dragon Age Veilguard or talk sense into him.

Watch out for spoilers for the Siege of Weisshaupt quest below!

Dragon Age Veilguard First Warden choice explained

How you decide to deal with the First Warden during the Siege of Weisshaupt quest in Dragon Age Veilguard ultimately doesn’t matter as your choice has no lasting impact beyond this quest – regardless, you still end up trying to use the dragon trap to capture and kill Ghilan’nain’s archdemon and the siege concludes in the same way. Thankfully, unlike the Dragon Age Veilguard Minrathous or Treviso choice, there are no automatic failures for side quests because of your decision.

This choice also doesn’t lead to one companion being inflicted with the Dragon Age Veilguard Hardened condition, but every team member has their own opinions on your actions, either approving or disapproving greatly. If you’re purely trying to win the hearts of as many companions as possible, knocking out the First Warden is the best choice as most of the team greatly approves of this. However, if there’s a specific companion you’re trying to start a Dragon Age Veilguard romance with, you should check exactly who approves and disapproves below.

Knock out the First Warden in Dragon Age Veilguard

You knock the First Warden to the floor, allowing you to take charge of the situation with the help of Evka.

with the help of Evka. Lucanis, Davrin, Taash, Harding, and Neve greatly approve of your decision.

of your decision. Bellara and Emmrich greatly disapprove of your decision.

of your decision. Because you made a sworn enemy of the First Warden, when Davrin is preparing to kill the archdemon, the Warden reappears and orders Davrin to stand aside to take the glory for himself.

Talk sense into the First Warden in Dragon Age Veilguard

You successfully reason with the First Warden and he comes around , giving new orders to the other Grey Wardens.

, giving new orders to the other Grey Wardens. Bellara, Emmrich, and Harding greatly approve of your decision.

of your decision. Lucanis, Davrin, Taash, and Neve greatly disapprove of your decision.

of your decision. Because you made an unexpected ally out of the First Warden, when Davrin is preparing to kill the archdemon, the Warden reappears and requests that he sacrifice himself to amend his mistakes.

