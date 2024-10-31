Should you save or leave the mayor in Dragon Age Veilguard?

The Dragon Age Veilguard save or leave the mayor choice is one of the less impactful choices of the game, and is more about introducing how choices affect companions' views of Rook. How merciful you feel like being towards the Mayor of D'Meta's Crossing after he sacrificed the village to the blight is a fair question: it's heavily implied the Gods were messing with his head, but on the other hand, the fact that all they had to do was plant some visions of money in his brain to get him to cooperate probably doesn't speak too well to his principles. If you want to know the outcomes of both choices in Dragon Age The Veilguard, here’s what happens when you spare the Mayor or leave him behind.

Save or leave the Mayor choice in Dragon Age Veilguard explained

(Image credit: EA)

As mentioned, the choice to save the mayor or leave him behind in Dragon Age Veilguard is probably one of the less impactful choices overall, and is more about introducing that some choices will impact the Dragon Age Veilguard companions' approval of Rook, for better or worse.

That means that of the three companions with you, choosing to save the Mayor of D'Meta's Crossing or leave him behind has the following consequences in the immediate short term.

Save the Mayor Neve approves Bellara disapproves

Leave the Mayor behind Neve disapproves Bellara approves



We've played dozens of hours of Dragon Age since then and have yet to see the consequences of this choice come up again in any major way, only the occasional reference to it in dialogue in passing. With that in mind, you should probably make the choice depending on which of the two companion's approval is more important to you - as mentioned in our Dragon Age Veilguard tips, building bonds doesn't just lead to romance, it's how your friends earn skill points to help in combat.

Of course, there are more impactful choices to be made later - if you want to know how to best handle a later one, which we'll only refer to as the Dragon Age Veilguard Dock Town or Treviso choice, our guide can help you with that.

