Should you save or leave the mayor in Dragon Age Veilguard?
The mayor choice in Veilguard is about sparing him - or not
The Dragon Age Veilguard save or leave the mayor choice is one of the less impactful choices of the game, and is more about introducing how choices affect companions' views of Rook. How merciful you feel like being towards the Mayor of D'Meta's Crossing after he sacrificed the village to the blight is a fair question: it's heavily implied the Gods were messing with his head, but on the other hand, the fact that all they had to do was plant some visions of money in his brain to get him to cooperate probably doesn't speak too well to his principles. If you want to know the outcomes of both choices in Dragon Age The Veilguard, here’s what happens when you spare the Mayor or leave him behind.
Save or leave the Mayor choice in Dragon Age Veilguard explained
As mentioned, the choice to save the mayor or leave him behind in Dragon Age Veilguard is probably one of the less impactful choices overall, and is more about introducing that some choices will impact the Dragon Age Veilguard companions' approval of Rook, for better or worse.
That means that of the three companions with you, choosing to save the Mayor of D'Meta's Crossing or leave him behind has the following consequences in the immediate short term.
- Save the Mayor
- Neve approves
- Bellara disapproves
- Leave the Mayor behind
- Neve disapproves
- Bellara approves
We've played dozens of hours of Dragon Age since then and have yet to see the consequences of this choice come up again in any major way, only the occasional reference to it in dialogue in passing. With that in mind, you should probably make the choice depending on which of the two companion's approval is more important to you - as mentioned in our Dragon Age Veilguard tips, building bonds doesn't just lead to romance, it's how your friends earn skill points to help in combat.
Of course, there are more impactful choices to be made later - if you want to know how to best handle a later one, which we'll only refer to as the Dragon Age Veilguard Dock Town or Treviso choice, our guide can help you with that.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.