Should you help Minrathous or Treviso in Dragon Age Veilguard?

The Dragon Age Veilguard Minrathous or Treviso choice is a tricky one as it’s presented to you very abruptly, giving you no warning or time to prepare. Both cities are being menaced by a Blight Dragon controlled by one of the evil elven gods in Dragon Age The Veilguard, which means whichever one don’t choose to help is going to suffer a lot. You’ve also got to consider which companion you’re least concerned about as Lucanis and Neve have ties to Treviso and Minrathous respectively. To help you make this difficult decision, I’ve laid out the outcomes for choosing to defend either city below.



Obviously, spoilers ahead for what happens after you make this major Dragon Age Veilguard choice.

Dragon Age Veilguard Minrathous or Treviso choice explained

Your decision to help either Minrathous or Treviso in Dragon Age Veilguard is largely down to your own preference and which companion you don’t want to upset – in short, defending Treviso will annoy Neve and defending Minrathous will annoy Lucanis.

Otherwise, helping Minrathous does seem to have slightly more of an impact due to the Venatori presence there, but the consequences for each choice are very similar, causing things like side quests to auto-fail and for the relevant Dragon Age Veilguard companion to become Hardened – an effect that causes them to become deadlier but less supportive in combat, and lowers the rate at which their bond increases. New side quests will also appear in whichever city is not defended, which show the wider consequences of your choice, and you’ll have to unlock all Dragon Age Veilguard fast travel beacons again.

If you’re not happy with the outcome, you can always reload a save, especially since this decision is sprung on you shortly after recruiting Davrin to your Veilguard team, with no chance to avoid it. Since auto-failing side quests is an important aspect of both choices, you might want to load an even earlier save so that you can clear those off your map and journal in both Minrathous and Treviso before completing the A Warden’s Best Friend quest.

If you’re after more specifics on each choice, here’s what happens when you pick to help Minrathous or Treviso:

Help Minrathous in Dragon Age Veilguard

If you help Minrathous in Dragon Age Veilguard the following happens:

You fight the Blight Dragon in Minrathous , only for it get called away by one of the evil Evanuris gods.

, only for it get called away by one of the evil Evanuris gods. The Venatori are not able to launch a coup and the Shadow Dragons keep them in check.

and the Shadow Dragons keep them in check. However, Treviso is overrun by blight thanks to the Blight Dragon attack. As a result, all Treviso side quests are automatically failed , and new ones appear later that are relevant to the effects of the blight.

thanks to the Blight Dragon attack. As a result, , and new ones appear later that are relevant to the effects of the blight. Lucanis gains the Dragon Age Veilguard Hardened effect and stays in Treviso to help until you unlock the rest of the companions.

Help Treviso in Dragon Age Veilguard

If you help Treviso in Dragon Age Veilguard the following happens:

You fight the Blight Dragon in Treviso , only for it get called away by one of the evil Evanuris gods, though the city is saved for the most part.

, only for it get called away by one of the evil Evanuris gods, though the city is saved for the most part. The canals are not blighted and many civilians are saved.

and many civilians are saved. However, Minrathous is overrun by blight thanks to the Blight Dragon attack. This gives the Venatori the opportunity they need to take over, increasing their presence across the city.

thanks to the Blight Dragon attack. This gives the Venatori the opportunity they need to take over, increasing their presence across the city. It also means all Minrathous side quests are automatically failed , and new ones appear later that are relevant to the effects of the blight, particularly on the Shadow Dragons.

, and new ones appear later that are relevant to the effects of the blight, particularly on the Shadow Dragons. Shadow Dragon leader Viper is dying having been afflicted with the Blight.

having been afflicted with the Blight. Neve gains the Hardened effect and stays in Minrathous to help until you unlock the rest of the companions.

