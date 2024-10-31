The Dragon Age Veilguard Lighthouse statue puzzle solution
The pairs of statues in the Veilguard lighthouse need to be turned to face each other
The Dragon Age Veilguard Lighthouse statue puzzle is solved by finding three pairs of statues and turning them to face each other - so that there's six statues in the Lighthouse staring into each other's eyes. Doing so will open up a new room and provide some extra rewards for the player, though nothing especially substantial: just a pool of extra resources to help give you a little jump start on your long journey through Thedas. Still, it's worth having them to hand, so here's how you can solve the puzzle of the Lighthouse statues in Dragon Age The Veilguard.
How to solve the Lighthouse statue puzzle in Dragon Age Veilguard
To solve the Lighthouse Statue puzzle in the hub area of Dragon Age Veilguard, you need to find three pairs of statues in the outside courtyard area and turn them to face each other.
We've got a map of the location of each statue pair just below, as well as their intended line of sight marked, which you can correspond to the info below if you need further help.
- One statue is on the east side, south of the main church, the other statue up the dead end flight of stairs next to the main building.
- The West statue is behind the room that serves as Bellara's residence (though may be unoccupied if you do this puzzle early on), and the other statue is underneath Neve's room.
- These two statues are right next to each other - follow the staircase next to the main door North and curve around until you're above the main door. The two statues are beside each other with a small gap between them.
Get all three statues lined up, and Rook will have a moment of dialogue where he comments that solving the puzzle "did something". Hardly helpful, so where should you look?
Lighthouse statue puzzle rewards
If you solve the puzzle, it opens the door North of the main meeting room, allowing you to access a small room with several treasure chests and items in it. The full list of rewards is laid out below.
- "Memories of a Duet" codex entry collectible
- 21x Flawless Crystal
- 424x Gold
Nothing mindblowing, but useful for early adventurers looking to gain an edge. Of course, if you want something more substantive in terms of gameplay guides, find out where you can get your Dragon Age Veilguard Deluxe Edition rewards here, or which is the best of the various Dragon Age Veilguard Factions.
