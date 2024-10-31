How to unlock Dragon Age Veilguard Deluxe Edition and pre-order rewards

If you’ve got Dragon Age Veilguard Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses and cosmetics to get, you’ll find them about an hour into the game. After creating your Rook hero, Dragon Age The Veilguard wastes no time putting you in the thick of the action, which means there’s no chance to play Fashion Age just yet and dress in your Deluxe Edition gear or Blood Dragon pre-order bonuses. However, once you’ve completed the introduction quest you’ll be able to change clothes, so here’s exactly where to look to get your pre-order bonuses and Deluxe Edition cosmetics in Dragon Age Veilguard.



Minor spoilers for the first quest in Dragon Age The Veilguard below.

How to find your pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Dragon Age Veilguard

As soon as you’re done talking to Varric in the Lighthouse after the first major confrontation of the game, you’ll be able to freely explore the Lighthouse and can open a large chest right in front of you in the infirmary. Doing so immediately unlocks all your pre-order bonuses and Deluxe Edition cosmetics, and the Wardrobe interface appears too, letting you dress you and your Dragon Age Veilguard companions – just Neve and Harding for now. Here are all the bonus cosmetics you’ll get:

Deluxe Edition weapon appearances: Aegis of the Fallen Kingdom Blades of the Fallen Kingdom Bow of the Fallen Kingdom Maul of the Fallen Kingdom Spellblade of the Fallen Kingdom Stave of the Fallen Kingdom Sword of the Fallen Kingdom

Deluxe Edition armor appearances: Armor of Bellanaris Circlet of Awe Ghellara Helm Harellan’s Bolts Katriel’s False Face Reva’s Robes

Deluxe Edition companion appearances: Bellara: Bellara’s Nerve armor, Ringlet of Sorrow weapon Davrin: Davrin’s Resolve armor, Beacon Edge weapon, Plate of the High Constable shield Emmrich: Emmrich’s Mystique armor, Staff of Incessant Gaze weapon Harding: Harding’s Focus armor, Sunderbow weapon Lucanis: Lucanis’s Gall armor, Heartpiercer weapon Neve: Neve’s Fervor armor, Cat’s Eye weapon Taash: Taash’s Might armor, Grief (for both of her weapons)

Pre-order armor: Helm of the Blood Dragon Mask of the Blood Dragon Mantle of the Blood Dragon Plate of the Blood Dragon Vestments of the Blood Dragon



If you want to change your appearance in Dragon Age Veilguard later, you’ll need to visit the wardrobe in the Meditation Chamber, which you might not yet have access to as you need to progress the main story to eventually unlock that room in the Lighthouse.



