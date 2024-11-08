How to get the Dragon Age Veilguard N7 Day 2024 armor

To get the Dragon Age Veilguard N7 day 2024 Mass Effect armor, you just need to find a chest in the Lighthouse after completing an early-game quest. It’s the one where you need to revisit Solas’ ritual site to retrieve his all-powerful Lyrium Dagger. If you’ve just completed it or are well ahead, you can return to the Veilguard HQ to dress like you’re fighting the Reapers as well as the Darkspawn. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the N7 day armor in Dragon Age Veilguard.

Where to find the Dragon Age Veilguard N7 day 2024 Mass Effect armor

(Image credit: EA)

The Dragon Age The Veilguard N7 day Mass Effect armor can be obtained by any player, so long as you follow these steps:

Firstly, make sure you have the latest version of Dragon Age Veilguard installed – you need Patch 1 or higher installed. Complete the quest “The Singing Blade”. Skip to the next step if you’ve already completed it. Go to the Lighthouse and head over to the Caretaker’s Workshop in the courtyard. Open the chest to the right of the workshop to collect your N7 day 2024 cosmetics.

(Image credit: EA)

Looting this chest gets you the Specter of Battles Past and Paragon of Leadership armor appearances and the Command Helmet head appearance. There’s also a note from Harding attached to the chest in which she reckons someone “shepherded” this lost chest to the Lighthouse (good one, BioWare).



To dress your Rook in your new Mass Effect outfit, you’ll want to head to the Meditation Chamber wardrobe where you can change appearances in Dragon Age Veilguard. As far as I can tell, these N7 Day cosmetics have no expiry date, so there’s no rush to collect them as they should be available in any playthrough of Dragon Age The Veilguard, so long as you meet the above requirements.



