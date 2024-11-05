Should you sell Dragon Age Veilguard valuables?

Selling your Dragon Age Veilguard valuables is not only safe to do, but also highly encouraged, getting you extra gold and helping factions. The valuables system isn’t explained especially well, so it’s understandable if you’ve been wondering what to do with all the apparent treasure in Rook’s inventory as you’ve been playing Dragon Age The Veilguard. While a lot of it looks like junk, it’s all useful stuff, so I’ve laid out all the details on finding, buying, and selling valuables in Dragon Age Veilguard.

Selling Dragon Age Veilguard valuables explained

Any item marked as a “Valuable” in Dragon Age Veilguard is safe to sell at any faction merchant. Each valuable you sell gets you a small amount of gold and +3 Strength for whichever of the Dragon Age Veilguard factions you sell to. While you should sell valuables as often as you can to keep your gold reserves up, if there’s a particular faction’s gear you want, it’s worth holding onto your valuables until you can sell to the relevant merchant to up the faction’s Strength as much as possible.

Once you hit a particular Strength threshold for a faction, you can increase the rank of the faction merchant’s shop by spending gold and other resources to unlock new gear for purchase. Buying improved gear or even duplicate items from any merchant is one of the main ways you can upgrade your weapons in Dragon Age Veilguard, so selling your Valuables is actually quite integral to bolstering your combat capabilities and those of your companions!

However, some valuables can be bought to provide permanent benefits to Rook. Both faction merchants and regular merchants can stock these rare and expensive consumable valuables. Once bought, they are instantly consumed, granting a small boost to one of your basic stats – for example, every Dragon’s Bounty you buy adds 25 health to your total. Checking the stock of any merchant and not just faction merchants is therefore very useful – I recommend plundering the Treviso market for several of these consumable valuables.

How to find Valuables in Dragon Age Veilguard

Collecting Dragon Age Veilguard Valuables is mostly down to chance as you typically find them randomly as you explore, but these are the sources to be aware of:

Found in chests throughout Thedas: Looting every chest and every item that isn’t nailed down is the best way to get Valuables.

Looting every chest and every item that isn’t nailed down is the best way to get Valuables. Smash destructible objects: Wooden crates, barrels, wagons, pots, and the like can all be rolled into or hit to destroy them, often granting you basic materials such as Heartwood, but occasionally Valuables too.

Wooden crates, barrels, wagons, pots, and the like can all be rolled into or hit to destroy them, often granting you basic materials such as Heartwood, but occasionally Valuables too. Some merchants sell Valuables: As well as the useful consumable items, many merchants also sell regular valuables like the ones you can find. Although, you will always make a loss when selling these, so I’d only consider buying them if you need a little extra faction Strength because you’re close to a shop rank upgrade.

