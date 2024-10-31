The best Dragon Age Veilguard factions to choose for Rook

The Dragon Age Veilguard factions are something you pick during character creation, with the best of them unclear at first. The six factions are something that come up throughout the game, with each of the Dragon Age Veilguard companions tied to one of them, and each faction with their own power, merchants and opportunities.

Now, being a member of one particular faction doesn't mean you can't win over the others, but you do so as an ally, not as a member. Being a member comes with all sorts of perks - but which perks are best, and is there a standout faction in Dragon Age Veilguard that you should pick above all others?

We'll explain the ramifications of your preferred treehouse club below.

What's the best faction in Dragon Age Veilguard?

(Image credit: EA)

Of the six factions available in Dragon Age Veilguard's character creation, I'd say the best is probably the Antivan Crows, for their free extra potion slot, though it's a close thing and that's only if pushed - the reality is that there is no clear standout among the six factions, and it's more contextual and about what you want to prioritize.

Each Dragon Age Veilguard faction you choose grants you the following benefits:

Faster reputation building with that specific faction.

Slightly increased damage against a particular kind of enemy.

Bond-building dialogue options with a specific companion.

An ability or buff in combat.

There's not much here that you can't get otherwise in Dragon Age The Veilguard, with the exception of the final extra buff. That's why we picked the Antivan Crows - their extra potion slot is a resource that's equally valuable to any of the Dragon Age Veilguard lineages, classes and builds.



Still, if you have a particular companion you want to appeal to, or a specific build you want to lean into (such as picking the Veil Jumpers when you're making a crit-heavy Rogue), picking the other factions is completely viable. None of them are seriously better or worse in any meaningful way, so feel liberated to choose more based on character concept than min-maxing. That being said, unlike the Dragon Age Veilguard change appearance option, there is no option to change faction later on.

All Dragon Age Veilguard factions

(Image credit: EA)

As mentioned, there are six factions that the players can choose from in Dragon Age Veilguard, with other non-playable factions (like the Inquisition and enemy groups like the Antaam) mentioned in-game. We've laid out all the playable factions below, and what you get when you choose them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Faction Increases Damage Against Ability/Buff Associated Companion Who are they? Grey Wardens Darkspawn Defense/Health Increased Davrin Paladin Knights who fight back the Blight Veil Jumpers Fade-Touched Critical/weakpoint damage increased Bellara Scholars of ancient elven magic Shadow Dragons Venatori Class specific resource regenerates faster Neve Stealthy resistance fighters against corrupt power Lords of Fortunes Mercenaries Perform combat takedowns more frequently Taash Bombastic treasure hunts and mercenaries The Mourn Watch Undead / Demons Apply 1 additional affliction stack on enemies Emmrich Necromancers who study life and death. Antivan Crows Antaam Hold 1 extra potion Lucanis Assassins who guard their home from the shadows.

If you're going through character creation at the moment, don't worry - at the hub area you unlock soon there's a way you can discover how to change appearance in Dragon Age Veilguard, so if you want to customise your character's face again, feel free! There's no changing your starting faction after the fact though - it's not like Rook has access to a time machine with which they can rewrite their own history.

