What's the best Dragon Age Veilguard Lineage?

Dragon Age Veilguard lineages are one of the first things you'll pick, but which lineage is best? With four races from Thedas to pick between - Elf, Qunari, Human and Dwarf - it's not immediately clear what the distinguishing factors between them are, if they get any specific powers, abilities or traits. Not only that, but a tag on the Dwarf Lineage tells you that despite being amazing warriors, they're limited in Dragon Age The Veilguard by their inability to use magic - so how does that play into things? We'll explain the difference between the four Lineages below, lay out if there's a best one, and what's going on with Dwarves.

The best Dragon Age Veilguard Lineages explained

(Image credit: EA)

Dragon Age Veilguard lineages are all completely identical in terms of abilities, with the exception of Dwarves, who simply cannot pick the Mage when choosing from the three Dragon Age Veilguard classes. Beyond that, the Human, Elf and Qunari are functionally equivalent.

This means that there isn't really a best lineage to choose from when determining Rook's species - your lineage is functionally a cosmetic choice, with the occasional minor divergence in certain dialogue throughout the game, such as when talking to certain Dragon Age Veilguard companions. Importantly, your lineage also doesn't affect any Dragon Age Veilguard romances either.

The Dwarf Lineage having fewer options is a result of certain elements in Dragon Age lore, but with members of the GR+ team having played the game as a Dwarf, there also doesn't appear to be any consolation prize for losing that option. Despite the game saying that they have "feared combat skills", there aren't any obvious bonuses to being a Dwarf when playing the Warrior or Rogue.

