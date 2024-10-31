Dragon Age Veilguard best class and classes explained

Picking the best class in Dragon Age Veilguard is pretty simple - there are only three classes total after all - but they're pretty distinct. With the stalwart Warrior, the swift Rogue and the combustible Mage as options, not to mention the specializations that result from them. There's some contention about which class is best - they're basically designed for different playstyles - but we've been examining and comparing them, and we think we have a framing for which class is superior. If you want to know the best class for Rook as part of The Veilguard, we'll lay out our reasoning for why it's the sturdy Warrior below.

What's the best Dragon Age Veilguard class?

Having played and compared them, we'd say that the best class in Dragon Age Veilguard is the Warrior, though it's a close thing. This is at least in part due to the following qualities:

High Durability

Good for newcomers

Surprisingly versatile specializations

Good damage output

Not too dependant on elemental qualities

To explain our reasoning, the Warrior and the Rogue in Dragon Age The Veilguard have similar levels of damage and effectiveness on the battlefield, but the Rogue is a little harder to use effectively, requiring a certain amount of speed and agility. Contrarily, the Mage can be very effective - especially for crowd management, battlefield control and elemental effects - but it's more complex and the least accessible of the three to use, to the point where it's harder to recommend.

Not to mention that with players able to respec into different specializations freely, the Warrior gains another advantage - that its three specializations are actually pretty distinct and cover different elements of combat nicely. Likewise, the focus on Stagger damage over elemental powers might leave you at a disadvantage when it comes to exploiting enemy vulnerabilities, but Stagger is effectively the weakness that ALL enemies share.

All Dragon Age Veilguard classes and specializations

There are three classes in Dragon Age Veilguard, each of which in turn has three specializations that you can unlock when you reach level 20 with them.

Warrior: Focuses on melee combat and durability Reaper: Steal health from enemies to restore yourself. Slayer: Two-handed weapons and high damage impacts. Champion: Shield, tanking and resilience - the paladin subclass.

Focuses on melee combat and durability Rogue: Focuses on speed, agility, precision and evasion. Duelist: Melee focus, close quarters evasion and parrying. Saboteur: Lay traps and turrets around the battlefield. Veil Ranger: Arcane sniper, focused on the bow.

Focuses on speed, agility, precision and evasion. Mage: Focuses on ranged attacks and elemental spellcasting. Death Caller: Necromancer with life drain abilities. Evoker: Ice mage who freezes enemies. Spellblade: Melee wizard with an electrical focus.

Focuses on ranged attacks and elemental spellcasting.

It's worth mentioning that if you pick the Dwarf, the fourth of the Dragon Age Veilguard Lineages, you cannot pair them with the Mage - Dwarves can't play as spellcasters for lore reasons, so that's a match-up that just isn't an option. Thankfully, there also aren't any class restrictions to bear in mind when it comes to Dragon Age Veilguard romances either.

