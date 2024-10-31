How to change your Dragon Age Veilguard appearance

Your Dragon Age Veilguard appearance can be changed even after you’ve finalized your character, though there are some restrictions to bear in mind. With such an in-depth character creator, it can be tricky to create your Rook hero for Dragon Age The Veilguard but, thankfully, you can adjust their look once you’ve completed the game’s introduction, and even alter Rook’s armor and weapons without affecting their stats. Here’s what you need to know about changing the appearance of your Dragon Age Veilguard character and how to change your gear’s appearance too.

How to change Rook’s appearance in Dragon Age Veilguard

You’ll be able to change the look of your Rook as soon as you reach the Lighthouse hub area of Dragon Age Veilguard with the quest “Shadows of Ancient Arlathan”. In the infirmary where you speak to Varric, you can find a Mirror of Transformation tucked in the south corner which can interact with to alter the following aspects of your character’s appearance:

Name

Voice and voice pitch

Physical appearance

However, you can’t change these features of your Veilguard hero:

Lineage

Class

Faction

As far as I’m aware, there’s no way to change these features without making an entirely new character, so make sure you’ve chosen the right Dragon Age Veilguard class for you before you get properly stuck into the game. Although, you can change your character’s appearance as many times as you like and for free.

How to change the appearance of your armor and weapons in Dragon Age Veilguard

Dragon Age Veilguard also lets you change the appearance of your gear without affecting its stats, so you can maintain a cohesive style rather than wearing a terrible-looking helmet just because it has good stats. To do this, head to any Wardrobe – if you have the Dragon Age Veilguard Deluxe Edition rewards, the first one you’ll find is actually a big chest in the Lighthouse infirmary with the above Mirror of Transformation, but a proper Wardrobe will be available to all players in the Lighthouse’s Meditation Chamber, which is unlocked a few hours in by progressing the main quest.

Open the Wardrobe, select your Main-Hand weapon (and Two-Handed weapon if you have one), Off-Hand item, Helm, Armor, or Casual Wear slot, and then choose an “Appearance” to override the look of your currently equipped gear in that slot. Any gear that you obtain automatically becomes available as an Appearance too. For example, if you’re wielding a sword as your Main-Hand weapon, you could change its appearance to look like an axe that you used previously. Here you can also choose when your character wears their helmet, if ever.

Note that you can also change the look of any of your Dragon Age Veilguard companions’ outfits and weapons too, though they have their own set Appearances that you must unlock by obtaining the relevant gear too.



