How to fast travel in Dragon Age Veilguard

Dragon Age Veilguard fast travel is simple but relies on you finding plenty of beacons as you explore, otherwise you won’t be able to get anywhere. You’ll wander into many of these beacons just by playing the main and side quests in Dragon Age The Veilguard, so you should have a good network of fast travel points set up reasonably quickly. So to help you understand exactly how the Dragon Age Veilguard fast travel system works and how to use it, I’ve explained the ins and outs below.

How to use Dragon Age Veilguard fast travel

(Image credit: EA)

To get around quickly with fast travel in Dragon Age Veilguard, you need to find beacons – tall, golden devices – scattered around almost every location in the game. When you get close to one you’ve not found before, you’ll unlock it and it’ll be highlighted on your map in yellow. At almost any point after that, you can open your map and hover your cursor over the beacon marker, then follow the fast travel button prompt to warp over to that beacon.

(Image credit: EA)

While exploring, you might also reveal beacons on the map that are too far away or can’t be reach, meaning they can’t be activated. These still appear on the map with a grey icon, so you can easily find them again later. Additionally, you can approach any activated fast travel beacon to alter your party, letting you swap out your Dragon Age Veilguard Companions. The last fast travel beacon you were near to also serves as your respawn point if you fall in battle, and this is highlighted on the map in turquoise.

Early on in Dragon Age Veilguard, I recommend completing as many side quests as you can as these often prompt you to explore new areas in each region of Thedas. This will help you activate more fast travel beacons, or discover more for your map at the very least, which will make getting around easier later in the game. However, be aware that after the Dragon Age Veilguard Minrathous or Treviso choice, the city you don't help will have all its fast travel beacons deactivated, so you will have to go back and rediscover them all again.



