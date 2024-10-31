How long is Dragon Age Veilguard? The time to beat will vary significantly depending on how much you engage with side content, but then again, this is one of those games where what's "optional" is a little harder to parse out, for reasons we'll explain below while making an effort to be as spoiler free as possible. Let's talk about the length of Dragon Age The Veilguard, including time to beat and 100% completion.

How long to beat Dragon Age Veilguard?

With members of GamesRadar+ having not just beaten but achieved 100% completion on Dragon Age Veilguard, we can confidently lay out these times to beat:

Main Story Length: 30-40 hours

30-40 hours Standard Playthrough (story + some side quests): 40-55 hours

40-55 hours Full Playthrough / 100% Completion: 80+ hours

Obviously these are rough estimates, with variation for different skill levels and platstyles, but should work as a general ballpark figure for those looking to know how much content and adventure is ahead of them.



However, Veilguard's relationship to what is mandatory or not is a little… hard to figure out. While there's plenty of content beyond the main story that players technically don't have to do, that content does impact the main plot and ending of the game - so while it's optional, it's also part of the critical path, if you see what I mean. Choices have consequences, and there are choices connected to side quests that ultimately impact the main narrative in meaningful ways. We can't really say more without spoiling it, but what's above should give you all the key information about the length of Dragon Age Veilguard.



