Dragon Age Veilguard Echoes of the Past walkthrough

The Dragon Age Veilguard Echoes of the Past side quest is a personal mission for Bellara, where you go to Arlathan to check a series of artifacts and supply them with power crystals. This isn't a quest where you'll have to fight anybody or engage in combat; instead you'll be solving a few puzzles and searching for some secrets, before having a heart-to-heart with Bellara about her past. If you're having trouble finding the power crystals you need, our guide and walkthrough to Echoes of the Past will help you through this walk in the woods.

All Power Crystal locations in Echoes of the Past and Dragon Age Veilguard

After speaking to Bellara in the Lighthouse to start the quest, there are three different occasions in Echoes of the Past where you have to find Power Crystals for the respective artifacts when doing Bellara's first personal quest in Dragon Age The Veilguard.

We'll go through them in order as part of our walkthrough, so you can play along with the guide or pick up along the way if you're already partially progressed.

First Artifact

The first two power crystals you need to get are in the enclosed section of the artifact vault. The first power crystal is next to the staircase and the sealed artifact that looks like a stag statue, on the Northwest side of the marked area.

The second power crystal is on the Southwest side of the marked area, next to the Hastily Scrawled Note and the sealed artifact that appears to be an unlabelled wheel of cheese.

Bring these back to Bellara (one at a time, you can't have two crystals following you at once) and you'll be able to proceed to the next area.

Second Artifact

After this, you'll head up the stairs and outside, reaching a new area and another sealed-off artifact. This one requires three power crystals, and a little more effort is made this time around to conceal them.

The first power crystal is in the middle of the marked area and West of the artifact itself. To get to it, you'll need to smash some crates that are obscuring it.

The second power crystal is on the South side of the marked area, on the raised rubble next to the staircase you entered the area.

The third power crystal is up the ladder just to the left of the artifact. Head up there and follow the platform around to find the crystal.

At this point you'll have some dialogue with Bellara, including a romantic dialogue option. If you're pursuing Bellara of all the Dragon Age Veilguard romances, this is a good time to start flirting.

Follow Bellara to the next area (there'll be a chest on the right if you jump the gap to the rubble), and you'll reach a room with the final artifact on the right-hand side.

Third Artifact

The final of the three artifacts is in a large, empty stone space divided by a split in the floor. This time there are only two power crystals involved, but you have to be a little more clever about how you use them.

To get the first power crystal, interact with the standing wooden beam just to the left of the artifact to knock it down over the gap. Cross the beam and immediately climb up the ladder to your right. The platform above has the crystal.

However, rather than take it to the artifact, we'll use it to get the second power crystal. Bring the first one you just got to the west side of the marked areas, further down the split in the room, left from the fallen beam. There'll be a mechanism you can use it to activate, creating a bridge further down that lets you get the second crystal. Bring it back to the artifact, then retrieve the first one you used to create the bridge.

At this point, all you need to do is follow Bellara outside for a final conversation before this personal quest is wrapped up.

