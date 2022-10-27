The best LGBTQ+ games to make you feel the love

The best LGBTQ+ games do the same thing as the first stories told by humans – bring communities together, and open their hearts and minds to worlds of wonder. Not only do video games share this power as vehicles for storytelling, they have the bonus of letting the players interact and shape the narrative for themselves. This is what drew queer people to gaming before diversity became a marketing buzzword; the ability to creatively interpret a story that we controlled and saw through to the end.

Now we have the joy of playing the protagonist in games with increasingly inclusive casts, which not only allow us to see and discover ourselves, but open our awareness to experiences far from our own. Whether we're dating dream dads, moving house or saving whole fantasy worlds, these ten games show the power of queerness in action. So keep reading to find our pick of the 10 best LGBTQ+ inclusive games.

10. Lake

Developer: Gamious

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

Meredith Weiss breaks away from a high-rolling city career, returning to her quiet hometown. If you're waiting for the twist, don't expect to unearth any hidden mysteries here. Instead, in the routine of her mail delivery job, she makes herself at home in the town's tight-knit community. Meredith can either romance Robert, or movie buff Angie who sticks out in her "sad old town". The game conveys the feeling of being sidelined by a rural community that's wilfully ignorant of its queer inhabitants. When Meredith can't be honest about who she's dating, the fear of homophobia goes unspoken, but remains palpable.

9. The Sims 4

Developer: Maxis

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

Long before many, if any, other titles actively did queer inclusion, The Sims allowed its players' hearts to decide in creating relationships and families. This was a game that let men have babies (albeit as a result of alien abduction). But flash forward to present day and Create-A-Sim now has custom gender settings, allowing players to combine masculine and feminine attributes. These functions are still based on the gender binary – men have beards, women have breasts etc. – but at least male Sims only conceiving by extraterrestrial intervention is a thing of the past, and we hope to see further advancement in The Sims 5.

8. Life is Strange: True Colours

Developer: Deck Nine

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch

The original Life is Strange wove a heart-crushing drama of the interconnected lives of three young queer women. That is, if the player went looking for it. Life is Strange: True Colours marked the franchise's first game release to make its protagonist canonically bisexual, rather than leaving it up to 'playersexual' preference. The player also makes an explicit decision whether empath Alex Chen romances adorkable D&D mastermind Steph. Alex's love, acceptance and forgiveness are the stuff of miracles, and can be wielded to break down toxic power constructs. Best of all, unlike previous Life is Strange games, there's no doom hanging over this queer relationship.

7. Gone Home

Developer: The Fullbright Company

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS

In a similar vein to Life is Strange, Gone Home unpicks both the agony and life-affirming force that can come of young queer love. Don't be fooled by the signposting that points toward the 'bury your gays' trope. Here, as in Fullbright's 2018 title Tacoma, all the sadness and suffering is to be overcome. Wandering through a creaky old house in a storm, it's easy to be convinced something terrible has taken place. But the weather's only external, and the story the player unlocks (through exploration, attention to detail, and uncovering evidence) is one of joyous escape from the constraints of fear.

6. Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

Developer: Game Grumps

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Switch, Android, iOS

Dream Daddy could easily just have said "some dads date other dads and that's okay". Thankfully it explores more than how 'okay' it is to be a queer father juggling romantic relationships, parenting, and sometimes facing life-changing struggles. After Ernest's partner dies, you search for love while trying your best to support his daughter through her own grief. Queer parents can and do have lives and troubles outside of being 'that gay couple with a kid'. Speaking as half of one such couple, it means a lot that this story makes way for these dream dads to keep it real.

5. Tell Me Why

Developer: Dontnod

Platform(s): Xbox One, PC

Childhood trauma, fallible memory, and the complex pull of wounded family ties are central to the story of Alison and Tyler, her trans twin brother. They share a telepathic bond, but their connection's been put through the wringer of grief and a ten-year separation while Tyler was in juvie. In Tyler, Dontnod created a fully-realised character, consulting GLAAD to capture the plight of trans people recontextualising their home lives. Telepathy as a key function of gameplay becomes an intense metaphor for this struggle as, depending on player choice, it begins to either heal or fracture his bond with Alison.

4. Unpacking

Developer: Witch Beam

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Switch, PS4, PS5

Sometimes it's only while refitting our lives to move on, that things we've buried finally start to make sense. From a first-person perspective, you help the protagonist puzzle out 21 years of house moves, literally unpacking their life and finding ways to make it fit their space. Using colour and inconspicuous everyday objects as clues, you eventually piece together that the protagonist is bisexual – a fact that should have been obvious all along, or so it seems. But that's the beauty of Unpacking; it sympathises with identity not always being easy to identify and having those realisations in due time.

3. The Last of Us 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Platform(s): PS4

The negative backlash to Ellie and Riley's kiss in Left Behind only reinforces how crucial these creative choices are in instigating greater inclusivity. This decision to let Ellie express and explore her sexuality paved the way to The Last of Us 2 further challenging action game norms, by making one of its two female leads lesbian. Even better, we get to see Ellie and Dina's relationship grow stronger because of their struggle to survive. We see them go from awkward lovers to building a family, however fragile. Queer love is front and centre in this AAA blockbuster, and that's something to celebrate.

2. Night in the Woods

Developers: Secret Lab, Infinite Fall

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS

Mae leads a deceptively quiet small-town existence, where the truth comes out under cover of darkness. She's drawn into solving a Twin Peaksian mystery quite by accident, through her efforts to reintegrate with her old friends and neighbours as a college dropout recently moving back to her hometown. The LGBTQ+ characters of this modern cult classic often feel several steps behind in life, a painfully relatable state to people who were closeted, knowingly or otherwise, in their teens. Mae is pansexual with several queer friends, but this takes a realistic back seat to their search for purpose in suburban life.

1. Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: BioWare

Platform(s): P33, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

BioWare has been championing queer rep for two decades. But the release of its third Dragon Age instalment came wrapped in a big old rainbow with an extensive cast of unapologetically queer characters – including a sensitively created trans man. Such variety of lovingly characterised representation is yet to be matched by any AAA game (although we have high hopes for the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf). Its true power is that a story of a bunch of scrappy outcasts, carving their own path to community and personal power, has enabled real-life LGBTQ+ people to do the same on a mass scale through fandom.

