Aaryn Flynn's Nightingale gets pushed into 2023 and onto Unreal Engine 5

Nightingale just got delayed into 2023 for its Early Access, but that's going to come with an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.

The open-world, PvE, survival game is the new title from ex-Bioware lead Aaryn Flynn's new studio, known as Inflexion Games. Initially set to launch into Early Access sometime this year, the team announced the Nightingale delay on Twitter, with the game now debuting in "the first half of 2023".

"The move is based on two considerations," the developer explained. "The first is an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After reviewing the potential UE5 has to offer, we have decided on upgrading now rather than waiting until after release."

"Secondly Inflexion Games is committed to delivering the best possible experience and fulfilling the promise of what Nightingale's universe of realms has to offer players. To achieve that the additional time will allow the team to make key improvements, bolster content, and polish gameplay".

However, to tide you over, the team promises developer and game updates "in the coming weeks".

"Until then we thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for what we're making. It may take a little longer for the mystical Fae portals to open, but we appreciate you taking this journey with us."

Nightingale is an intriguing title that will be available to play in co-op or solo. You're trying to work your way back to the last humanity safehaven - the titular Nightingale - but to do that you're going to have to survive in the lands of Fae, and all the creatures that dwell there.

Sadly this isn't the only release date shift we've seen in recent weeks, as our video game delays tracker can attest.