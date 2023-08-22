Little Nightmares 3 has just been announced and it's like a creepy It Takes Two

Little Nightmares 3 has just been announced at Opening Night Live 2023, and it looks like a much creepier It Takes Two.

During today's Opening Night Live showcase (at Gamescom 2023), developers from Bandai Namco surprised Little Nightmares fans everywhere by announcing a brand new game in the series, Little Nightmares 3 - and I couldn't be more excited.

This time around, it isn't Tarsier Studios (who developed the first two Little Nightmares games) behind the sequel and instead, Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures developer Supermassive Games has taken the reins on development.

You can see the creepy Little Nightmares 3 trailer below.

It looks like the series has been given a brand-new look and feel too. For starters, we didn't see the usual Six or Mono in this trailer and were instead introduced to Alone and Low, who must work together to solve puzzles together - just like in Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two. Little Nightmares 3 will be both local and online co-op but can also be played alone if you'd rather experience the atmospheric adventure game on your own.

We're also no longer in The Maw and instead will be traversing a new world called Necropolis. Although there are a lot of changes this time around, Supermassive has clearly understood the assignment as Little Nightmares 3 looks just as spooky as the previous games in the series.

Unfortunately, we didn't quite get a proper release date for Little Nightmares 3, all we know is that it's set to release sometime in 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Find out the news as it happens with our Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 live coverage.