Classic FPS Star Wars: Dark Forces is getting a remaster

The classic FPS Star Wars: Dark Forces is getting a modern makeover courtesy of developer Nightdive Studios.

The studio is no stranger to remastering old games, having given the likes of System Shock and Quake 2 a technical nip and tuck. Next, it's turning its attention to Star Wars: Dark Forces, which was originally released in 1995 on PC and the following year on PlayStation.

The action takes place around the same time as the original Star Wars movie and puts players in the shoes of Kyle Katarn, a mercenary working for the Rebel Alliance, to infiltrate the Empire and thwart its plans to create a doomsday army.

Gameplay-wise, Dark Forces takes its cues from Doom and, upon release, was celebrated for its engaging level design and gameplay features that went beyond what most games in the genre were offering back then, such as the ability to look and shoot up and down, and jump off ledges.

As for the remaster, Nightdive has promised it will support up to 4K resolution and 120fps. It will also benefit from advanced 3D rendering allowing for realistic lighting and atmospheric effects. Other modern bells and whistles include trophies and achievements, as well as gamepad support.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Q4 2023. You can see it in action, and check out how it compares to the original game in the trailer below.

As well as a modernised Dark Forces, there are plenty of other exciting Star Wars games coming our way, including the as yet unnamed FPS from Jedi: Survivor developer Respawn, Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream - the studio behind Detroit: Become Human - and Ubisoft's open world offering Star Wars Outlaws.

