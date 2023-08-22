Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer teases the overhauls that'll kick off the final chapter in the RPG's redemption arc

CD Projekt Red has appeared at Opening Night Live to show off a Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer that teases the new features and overhauls to the base game.

The trailer shows off an array of new vehicles and weapons you'll get to add to your personal armoury once the DLC comes out, from cars to shotguns. You've also got the content you're getting through new story missions and side-content known as Gigs, with plenty of them set in a new district you're free to explore.

What I'm most excited about is the way Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update aims to overhaul what's already here. Vehicle combat and mounted weaponry are sure to make riding around Night City feel more dangerous, while a revamped police system and AI overhaul are bound to add more personality to the place.

You're also getting redesigned cyberware and perks alongside the all-new relic skill tree and abilities to keep moment-to-moment gameplay feeling fresh.

In case it wasn't clear previously, CD Projekt Red has also clarified that the overhauls made to the game will be free to everyone, even if you don't purchase the Phantom Liberty DLC to experience the new story content.

If you've been out of the loop, Phantom Liberty sees the return of V in a high-stakes mission of espionage that involves saving the president. Naturally, Johnny Silverhand is along for the ride. We came away from our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty preview impressed, not only because Idris Elba wasn’t even the best part.

