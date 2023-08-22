Horror FPS Killing Floor 3 revealed with a gory trailer

Gory first-person shooter Killing Floor is back for another entry.

Killing Floor 3 has been revealed at Opening Night Live with a suitably morbid trailer, as you'd expect.

We start in a lab with numerous mysterious organisms growing into something larger and fiercer. Things only get bloodier from there as we see a deranged being on a table being cut up and plugged with implants. After the camera pans out to reveal an army of being like the one on the cutting table, we get some gameplay segments of a player dicing and shooting their way through the cloned abominations.

There's no Killing Floor 3 release date to share yet, though the game is coming to Steam, Epic, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Here's the blurb from the trailer: "It’s 2091 and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bioengineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, only the rebel group Nightfall stands between these infernal creations and the future of humanity.

"Killing Floor 3 is the next instalment in the legendary action/horror series. This intense FPS puts you in the boots of a Nightfall specialist joining forces with up to five teammates to battle waves of Zeds, earn dosh, unlock skills, and build the ultimate arsenal."

Want all the news? Check out our Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 live coverage as it happens at the link.