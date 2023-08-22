Modern Warfare 3 goes back to Verdansk to show off open-ended campaign mission

Activision has appeared at Opening Night Live to debut Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign, focusing on the open-ended nature of each mission.

The rainy Operation 627 starts with a strike team delicately gliding through the ocean to what appears to be an abandoned castle. Once our team infiltrates the stronghold, they sneak through empty corridors while using night vision until they stumble upon the enemy.

Even when the guns start firing, things remain cinematic as we go underground. It's at this point the lights go out, with only the flash of gunfire to illuminate the interior momentarily. Things don't stay that way for too long, though, as we go back to night vision.

After more gunfire, we eventually make our way to a door with the intention of breaking through, though that's where the gameplay tease leaves us.

As for how open Modern Warfare 3's campaign ends up being, we'll need to wait and play the full game for that joy.

Still, there's plenty of nostalgia to enjoy in the gameplay sequence above. The infiltrated structure we see is the same Gulag plenty have visited again and again in the original Warzone map, Verdansk. Speaking of Gulag, that's the name of a mission from the original Modern Warfare 2 that features the rescue of prisoner 627, who turns out to be Captain Price. We don't see Price in the trailer above, but given it's called Operation 627, we might just see him yet.

