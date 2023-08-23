Diablo 4 lead explains how new seasons will differ from Diablo 3 and Diablo 2 Resurrected

Diablo franchise lead Rod Ferguson says Diablo 4 will feature more ambitious seasons than earlier games in the series because it's trying to appeal more to traditional RPG fans as well as action-RPG grinders.

"This is one of the challenges for the live service, we're trying to appeal to a broader audience," Ferguson told GamesRadar+ at a Gamescom 2023 interview. "For [Diablo 2 Resurrected] as an example, you're basically racing the leaderboard, that's the season, you know. And Diablo 3, we can do certain sorts of mechanics or math changes. And that's the season in Diablo 3.

"In Diablo 4, because we're trying to appeal to RPG players as well as action-RPG players, we want a storyline or a questline to carry through, and we want all this rich content to go around that's not just 'oh, we changed this skill,'" he continued. "We have to have all this sort of stuff around it. And because the seasons are more robust in their way, because they're more approachable by more players, it's definitely a little bit more challenging, because we're carrying a lot more content forward."

Blizzard only just unveiled Diablo 4 Season 2, Season of Blood, and its five new endgame bosses . The new season stars a vampire who's brought their blood-sucking army to Sanctuary and introduces Vampiric Powers unlocked through the type of questline Ferguson alludes to. The new bosses are said to improve target loot farming and make the rarest items in the game a little easier to come by.