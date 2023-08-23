Diablo 4 is adding a better way to farm Uber Uniques with its new Season 2 bosses

With Diablo 4 Season 2 - officially known as Season of Blood - the game will offer a better way to farm for its rarest items thanks to its set of five new and returning bosses.

"People want to get some of the really rare uniques? Well, now I take on those five bosses, that's a way to potentially farm for those Uber rare uniques. Because the drop rates will be slightly higher when you fight those bosses," live service production director Chris Wilson told GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2023.

The Diablo 4 Season 2 bosses are part of a broader attempt to offer some quality of life improvements, particularly when it comes to the endgame. "So It's like - the end game, there's been feedback that 'hey, there's not as much to do once you get to the later stages of leveling.' So we're adding five new boss encounters. And so those will be moments where players can test their mettle, test their builds on the lead up to getting level 100."

Those quality of life tweaks also include stash improvements and the long-awaited removal of gems from the main inventory. "There's a lot of feedback around like 'oh gosh, my inventory is full of gems', and we're taking steps to rectify that," Wilson said.

We also spoke to franchise general manager Rod Fergussion at the show for some insights into the lessons the team learned from Diablo 4's disastrous Season 1 launch and how the new rollout of seasons differs from how they worked in the previous games.

