Diablo 4 player gets one of the game's rarest items, and is still disappointed with its stats

Diablo 4 players are busy chasing down the best loot to help clean out dungeons and beat Uber Lilith in record time , but sometimes even the most valuable of items can be a letdown.

The Harlequin Crest, also called Shako by the Diablo community, is an Ancestral Unique Helm and is one of the Uber Unique rarest items in Diablo 4 . One player managed to stumble across one, but still felt disappointed with its bonus stat.

The Harlequin Crest offers an extra bit of Damage Reduction from anywhere between 10 and 20 percent, and unfortunately for Sasuke963_ on Reddit, their Harlequin Crest came with a flat 10.0 percent - the lowest possible value.

Although Sasuke963_ says it's "too bad it's the lowest DR roll", they also know the probability of finding another Harlequin Crest is very low. "I'm pretty satisfied," they replied to a commenter.

As another player points out, Diablo 4 helmets don't normally have any DR so Harlequin Crest giving an advantage in Damage Reduction is really good to begin with, but it's a shame it came with the lowest amount of reduction possible.

Others are now discussing whether a 'static roll' for bonuses on rare items would be better, a fixed value rather than a value randomly chosen from a range, or if making the Uber Unique items tradeable would be a better system.

Even though it's one of the game's rarest items, we can understand you might feel a bit annoyed at getting a 'worse' version of it with lower stats. But even with its disappointingly low bonus, it's still an extremely powerful bit of armour.