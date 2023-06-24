You’ll only get Diablo 4’s rarest items at the game’s highest levels

A Blizzard developer has clarified how players can secure Diablo 4's rarest unique items.

In a tweet posted to Twitter earlier today, Diablo 4's lead class designer Adam Jackson settled some of the confusion around the game's rarest items, revealing that rare drops like Andariel’s Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather will only drop from enemies higher than level 85 when you're also L85, or in Nightmare Dungeons from level 31.

Furthermore, while you can secure them "anywhere you can get a regular unique, and they always drop at 820 [item] power", Jackson added that they are "realllly rare" and there are currently "six of them in the game".

Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower3. We currently have 6 of them in the game4. They're realllly rare! pic.twitter.com/pVVj5DTEaUJune 24, 2023 See more

To accompany the tweet, Jackson shared the descriptions of each of the items.

Blizzard's latest hotfix for Diablo 4 means Druids can no longer find Barbarian weapons in their drops. As detailed in yesterday's hotfix update, Blizzard says the Barbarian Unique weapons Overkill, Hellhammer, and Ancient’s Oath will no longer drop for Druid players .

This means that going forward, you'll still be able to use these weapons if you already have them equipped before the hotfix, but if they're not equipped, "you will not be able to re-equip them".

And did you know that the voice of Lorath can also be heard in Final Fantasy 16 ? That's right: the voice of Ralph Ineson may be instantly recognizable for some – especially fans of the UK cult series The Office – but even Ineson himself has been surprised by the response to two of his most iconic video game characters to date.

Ineson says that he started work on both games "three years ago" but had no idea they'd been releasing within weeks of each other.

"Thank you for all the kind words about Final Fantasy 16 and Diablo 4," Ineson tweeted.

Diablo 4 is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S.