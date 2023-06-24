Bad news for Diablo 4 Druids that love using Barbarian weapons

Sorry, Druids: Blizzard's latest hotfix for Diablo 4 means Druids can no longer find Barbarian weapons in their drops.

As detailed in yesterday's hotfix update , Blizzard says the Barbarian Unique weapons Overkill, Hellhammer, and Ancient’s Oath will no longer drop for Druid players.

This means that going forward, you'll still be able to use these weapons if you already have them equipped before the hotfix, but if they're not equipped, "you will not be able to re-equip them". Oof.

"We do want to forewarn that Druid players with these weapons already equipped will still be able to use them, but you will not be able to re-equip them if removed from your weapon slot," Blizzard explained in the update notes.

"These uniques will no longer be available for Druid players to use moving forward."

Did you know that the voice of Lorath can also be heard in Final Fantasy 16 ? That's right: the voice of Ralph Ineson may be instantly recognizable for some, but even Ineson himself has been surprised by the response to two of his most iconic video game characters to date.

Ineson says that he started work on both games "three years ago" but had no idea they'd been releasing within weeks of each other.

"Thank you for all the kind words about Final Fantasy 16 and Diablo 4," Ineson tweeted earlier this week.

We gave Diablo 4 a notable 5 out of 5 stars in the GamesRadar+ Diablo 4 review , calling it "a diabolical assault on the senses".

"The ARPG has come a long way since Diablo 2 set the bar for the genre, and since Diablo 3 fractured the playerbase, and there's some out there who will undoubtedly feel as if Diablo 4 hasn't gone far enough in its expansion – that its class-balance and endgame could be more distinct, particularly given the strength of contenders like Grim Dawn, Pillars of Exile, and Torchlight 2," Josh wrote. "But the truth is, there's simply nothing quite as entertaining as Diablo 4 when it's firing on all cylinders."

Diablo 4 is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S.