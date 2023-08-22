Following Final Fantasy 16's footsteps, long-awaited JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink shows off its own giant monster fights

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is officially set to launch in February 2024, and a new trailer has set the stage with a look at some boss fights that might just give Final Fantasy 16's massive Eikon battles a run for their money.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink on February 1, 2024 across PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam. You can check out the trailer below, but the real impressive part are the boss battles. There's some seriously impressive scale when you're fighting battles against massive creatures while you're on foot, but it looks like there are some equally impressive monster versus monster battles in the grand Godzilla tradition, too.

The remainder of the video is going to look and sound pretty familiar if you've ever seen a JRPG trailer before, with a whole lot of abstract lore dumps layered over unrelated combat and exploration footage. It looks nice enough, but I'm looking forward to seeing a more concrete preview.

Granblue Fantasy debuted as a JRPG for mobile, but one with some serious pedigree including Final Fantasy veterans like composer Nobuo Uematsu and art director Hideo Minaba, who'll once again be working on Relink. Relink, then, is a full-on console action RPG which was originally being developed in collaboration with PlatinumGames, though that studio left the project some years into development.

This isn't the first console and PC Granblue game, as Cygames previously worked with Arc System Works on a pair of fighting games, the most recent of which - Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - is set to launch later this year.

