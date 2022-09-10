Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case features a big Basim statue

The Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case is up for pre-order right now.
As announced earlier today on September 10 at the Ubisoft Forward showcase, Assassin's Creed Mirage is receiving a very special edition. Just below, you can check out the new Collector's Case edition of the forthcoming action game, which is headlined by the statue of protagonist Baghdad.
The Collector's Case edition of Assassin's Creed Mirage obviously places a huge focus on the case itself, which houses everything bundled in the elite edition of the new game. Elsewhere though, there's a steelbook for the game itself, with a design that will be decided upon at some point in the future by voting from fans.
However, there unfortunately isn't a physical game disc included with the Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case edition. This means that while you're shelling out £129.99 for the special edition of the action game, you'll have to download the new game when it launches instead of getting a disc.
Elsewhere in the edition, you'll get your very own map of Baghdad, the setting of Mirage. There's also Mirage's soundtrack on disc, as well as a digital download of the soundtrack itself, and a mini artbook.
You'll also get the exclusive 40 Thieves pre-order mission with the Collector's Case edition of Mirage. Not only is this included in the expensive edition of the game, but it'll also be included for anyone who pre-orders any edition of the game before it launches next year.
