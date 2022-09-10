Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case features a big Basim statue

The Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case is up for pre-order right now.

As announced earlier today on September 10 at the Ubisoft Forward showcase, Assassin's Creed Mirage is receiving a very special edition. Just below, you can check out the new Collector's Case edition of the forthcoming action game, which is headlined by the statue of protagonist Baghdad.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Collector's Case edition of Assassin's Creed Mirage obviously places a huge focus on the case itself, which houses everything bundled in the elite edition of the new game. Elsewhere though, there's a steelbook for the game itself, with a design that will be decided upon at some point in the future by voting from fans.

However, there unfortunately isn't a physical game disc included with the Assassin's Creed Mirage Collector's Case edition. This means that while you're shelling out £129.99 for the special edition of the action game, you'll have to download the new game when it launches instead of getting a disc.

Elsewhere in the edition, you'll get your very own map of Baghdad, the setting of Mirage. There's also Mirage's soundtrack on disc, as well as a digital download of the soundtrack itself, and a mini artbook.

You'll also get the exclusive 40 Thieves pre-order mission with the Collector's Case edition of Mirage. Not only is this included in the expensive edition of the game, but it'll also be included for anyone who pre-orders any edition of the game before it launches next year.

