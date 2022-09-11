Assassin's Creed Mirage to star the voice of Destiny and Mass Effect actor Shoreh Aghdashloo

Destiny and Mass Effect voice actor Shoreh Aghdashloo will lend her voice to Assassin's Creed Mirage's Roshan, "Basim's mentor and one of the main characters in Assassin's Creed Mirage".

Some voices will always be more recognizable to us than others, but Shoreh Aghdashloo - an Oscar-nominated actress also known for her TV roles, including The Expanse (and, for me, a memorable guest spot in Grey's Anatomy) – is also well-known to gamers who's spent time with Mass Effect or Destiny.

Okay, I can finally reveal it...I'm voicing Roshan, Basim’s mentor and one of the main characters in Assassin's Creed Mirage.I'm thrilled to be part of @assassinscreed and cannot wait for you to play the game. 😊❤️#AssassinsCreed #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/EHVO8tM0hUSeptember 10, 2022 See more

Aghdashloo also offered a sneaky peek into Roshan's character, describing her as a "strong personality" who is "loyal and honest, but keeps her former self behind a shroud of mystery".

"When Ubisoft approached me to voice this character, I was immediately seduced by Roshan's strong personality and her back story," she said in a brief video posted to her social media pages. "She's a true warrior who fights for justice and protects her fellow Hidden Ones at all costs.

"She is loyal and honest, but keeps her former self behind a shroud of mystery. And of course, the fact that she is a mature woman from Persian origins made her resonate even more with my own story and background.

"Playing such a character is a unique opportunity that I could not miss. I hope you will love her as much as I do."

As Josh has helpfully summarized for us, Ubisoft says Assassin's Creed Mirage is a "back-to-basics approach for the long-running series, with Ubisoft returning to the stealth-action, narrative-driven roots that defined Altair and Ezio's earliest adventures". Set in Baghdad, Assassin's Creed Mirage will "show the evolution of Basim a few decades before his appearance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla".

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will release in 2023, although the publisher is yet to confirm an exact date. Assassin's Creed Mirage platforms have been confirmed as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Ubisoft has also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be released on PC through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

