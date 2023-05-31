Assassin's Creed Mirage takes the series full circle with a complete Arabic dub

Mirage is really taking the series back to its roots

Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage is going to have a full Arabic dub, a series first that's tickling long-time English-speaking fans as much as anyone else.

The news was quietly announced by developer Malek Teffaha last year, but Ubisoft announced a few days ago that Eyad Nassar will star in the Arabic dub as the protagonist Basim. Nassar is a prolific actor in films and TV in the Middle East with dozens of credits to his name. He recorded a message to fans that was posted on the official Assassin's Creed Twitter.

"Mirage takes place in Baghdad during its Golden Age, and players all over the world will have the opportunity to discover the richness and influence of the Abbasid age and of the Arabic culture of the time," Nassar says. "It will be the first Assassin's Creed game to ship globally with full Arabic localization, and it's an honor for me to be part of this adventure."

In a way, this announcement brings the Assassin's Creed series full circle, since the original game featured an Arabic protagonist in Altair, but no Arabic dub. Ever since the launch of Assassin's Creed II, however, fans have enjoyed making use of global localization options to play these games with dubs that reflect their historical settings. Players are already getting excited to do the same here.

Mirage has already gotten long-time Assassin's Creed fans cautiously optimistic with its apparent return to the roots of the series, and announcements like this are only upping the hype.

