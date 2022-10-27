Assassin's Creed is getting a standalone multiplayer game from For Honor vets

There's an Assassin's Creed multiplayer project in the works from a team that includes For Honor vets, Ubisoft has announced.

The last we heard, Ubisoft said it was "investigating" ways to bring back Assassin's Creed multiplayer as a standalone experience codenamed Project Invictus, but now we have a bit more detail. As detailed in Ubisoft's latest earnings report (opens in new tab), the project will be part of the Assassin's Creed Infinity hub and handled by a team experienced with multiplayer combat.

"A team, including For Honor veterans, is currently working on bringing back multiplayer to Assassin’s Creed with a standalone experience through Infinity under the project codename Invictus," Ubisoft said.

So, standalone Assassin's Creed multiplayer as a component of Assassin's Creed Infinity... look, we're not pretending this isn't complicated, so let's break it down. Assassin's Creed Infinity, to use Ubisoft's own words, is "a gateway for all Assassin’s Creed experiences where the metastory will live asynchronously." It's a platform designed to connect all upcoming Assassin's Creed games into a single cohesive network.

Of course, it doesn't help matters that Ubisoft insists on calling its new Assassin's Creed multiplayer project an "experience" and not simply a video game. But that's just what it's calling everything these days, including Assassin's Creed Mirage, the back-to-basics stealth-focused game starring a younger Basim, and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, a fully open-world entry set in China and built for mobile devices.

We still don't know what kind of setting to expect from Assassin's Creed Invictus, but it could be neat if it incorporates different levels based on other Assassin's Creed games, like Valhalla's take on 9th century Norway and England, or Assassin's Creed Mirage's version of 9th century Baghdad. That wouldn't conflict with For Honor's culture mash-up, either.

Here are the best Assassin's Creed games to get lost in right now.