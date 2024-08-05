Star Wars Outlaws DLC roadmap revealed, and the best part may be the return of a fan favorite who dominated the beloved Clone Wars and Rebels animated series

We've known for some time that Star Wars Outlaws would feature a season pass offering a selection of additional story content, but today publisher Ubisoft published a full roadmap outlining what to expect from the DLC.

The first story pack is called Wild Card, and it's set to launch this fall. "Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament," as the official description explains, "but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played." That'll launch alongside a pair of cosmetic bundles with extra outfits for Kay, Nix, and your vehicles.

The second story pack, A Pirate's Fortune, is due out in spring 2025. "The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka," Ubisoft explains, "who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates."

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Hondo's appearance will likely be the nicest surprise here for long-time Star Wars fans. The lovable pirate first appeared in a 2009 episode of The Clone Wars, and quickly became a fan-favorite, continuing to appear throughout the show and the subsequent animated series, Rebels. He hasn't entirely disappeared from Star Wars media in the years since those shows wound down, making occasional appearances in books and comics over the years - and heck, he's even a major fixture at one of the Galaxy's Edge rides at Disney. But his appearance in Outlaws might just be his most prominent role yet.

Both story packs will be available either as part of the season pass or for standalone purchase. On top of these post-launch expansions, the Outlaws season pass also includes two bonuses on launch day - a Han Solo-inspired cosmetic pack, and that Jabba the Hutt mission that proved somewhat controversial a few months ago. (No, Jabba is not exclusive to the DLC.)

