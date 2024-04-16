Star Wars Outlaws' season pass-exclusive Jabba the Hutt mission won't be the only time Kay Vess encounters the crime lord

Ubisoft confirms that buying the expensive Star Wars Outlaws special editions will not be the only way to experience Jabba the Hutt missions in the upcoming game.

Last week, we got some exciting news about Star Wars Outlaws - including a new story trailer, its August release date, and the reveal of two special editions. Pre-orders are available now and come in three different editions - Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. Each edition offers more than the last and comes with different price tags.

The Gold Edition will give players three days of early access, two pre-order cosmetic bonuses, and a Season Pass for $109.99/£94.99. Alternatively, the Ultimate Edition includes all of that plus two in-game item bundles and a digital art book for $129.99/£114.99. Finally, the standard edition will only include the game and the cosmetic pre-order bonus for $69.99/£59.99.

There was a lot of confusion around this, which caused several people to believe that the only way to encounter everyone's least favorite space slug, Jabba the Hutt, was to purchase one of the special editions of Star Wars Outlaws. As reported by PC Gamer though, this isn't exactly the case.

The Jabba the Hutt mission in #StarWarsOutlaws is only available with a Season Pass pic.twitter.com/Zw1zCqeGy7April 15, 2024 See more

In a statement to the outlet, a Ubisoft representative cleared up a misunderstanding: "To clarify, Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel are one of the main syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws and will be part of the experience for everyone who purchases the game, regardless of edition."

The statement continues: "The 'Jabba’s Gambit' mission is an optional, additional mission with the Hutt Cartel along Kay and Nix's journey across the Outer Rim. This mission will be available to those who purchase the season pass or an edition of the game which includes the season pass."

In other news, the creative director of Star Wars Outlaws has said that the Jedi "didn't even enter the picture" when planning the open-world game. Not only this, but the same developer revealed that the upcoming game set in a galaxy far far away will feature cameos that should please "oldheads and youngheads" alike.

